LSG vs KKR Playing 11, IPL 2026 Today Match: Listless Lucknow looking to avoid going last

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IPL 2026, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Playing 11, Full Squad, Players List: Rishabh Pant’s Lucknow Super Giants face Ajinkya Rahane’s Kolkata Knight Riders at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday, 7.30pm IST. This will be the second fixture between the two sides, with LSG having won a thriller the last time around by three wickets.
LSG’s woes at the time at the top of the order was papered over by the fact that young Mukul Choudhary played an innings of a lifetime in the last three overs. Those woes have still not gone away and with no miracle innings coming either, LSG now go into this fixture on the back of four back to back defeats. KKR are the only team below them on the table.
At the time that they lost to LSG, KKR seemed to be unable to find a way to win a match for the life of them. That trend continued until their last game, in which they finally ended their losing streak and recorded their first win of the season. A victory today could lead to KKR jumping above LSG and even Mumbai Indians, although the latter will have a game in hand on them.
LSG: Ayush Badoni, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant, Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Himmat Singh, Mukul Choudhary, Mohammed Shami, Mayank Yadav, Digvesh Rathi, Mohsin Khan, Prince Yadav
KKR: Ajinkya Rahane, Tim Seifert/Manish Pandey, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Cam Green, Rovman Powell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Kartik Tyagi, Matheesha Pathirana/Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy
Lucknow Super Giants Squad: Mitchell Marsh, Ayush Badoni, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Himmat Singh, Mukul Choudhary, Mohammed Shami, Mayank Yadav, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Mohsin Khan, Prince Yadav, George Linde, Manimaran Siddharth, Matthew Breetzke, Abdul Samad, Avesh Khan, Josh Inglis, Anrich Nortje, Arjun Tendulkar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Maharaj Singh, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Arshin Kulkarni, Naman Tiwari
Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Tim Seifert(w), Ajinkya Rahane(c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Cameron Green, Rovman Powell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Manish Pandey, Finn Allen, Tejasvi Dahiya, Navdeep Saini, Rahul Tripathi, Sarthak Ranjan, Rachin Ravindra, Prashant Solanki, Blessing Muzarabani, Saurabh Dubey, Matheesha Pathirana, Umran Malik, Daksh Kamra
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.