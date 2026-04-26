LSG vs KKR Playing 11, IPL 2026 Today Match: Listless Lucknow looking to avoid going last

IPL 2026, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Playing 11, Full Squad, Players List: Rishabh Pant’s Lucknow Super Giants face Ajinkya Rahane’s Kolkata Knight Riders at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday, 7.30pm IST. This will be the second fixture between the two sides, with LSG having won a thriller the last time around by three wickets.

LSG’s woes at the time at the top of the order was papered over by the fact that young Mukul Choudhary played an innings of a lifetime in the last three overs. Those woes have still not gone away and with no miracle innings coming either, LSG now go into this fixture on the back of four back to back defeats. KKR are the only team below them on the table.