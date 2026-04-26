IPL 2026 LSG vs KKR Live Score, Playing 11 Updates: Scrutiny on Rishabh Pant, Ajinkya Rahane ahead of clash

IPL 2026 LSG vs KKR Live: Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant in action. (Photo: AP)

IPL 2026 LSG vs KKR Live Cricket Score, Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders Playing 11 Today Match Updates: Kolkata Knight Riders travel to Lucknow to take on Lucknow Super Giants in what is a brawl between the league’s two bottom-placed teams. Kolkata Knight Riders have lots to figure out after one win from seven games this season. Lucknow too find themselves in a struggle to resuscitate their season which started very brightly after they won two of their first three matches. But LSG have lost four games in a row now and are in a struggle to keep their season alive.

With the kind of seasons their teams are having, there has been some scrutiny of the captains of both teams, KKR’s Ajinkya Rahane and Lucknow’s Rishabh Pant. The pitch at Lucknow’s Ekana Stadium has a track record for being treacherous for batters, which has led to an average first-innings score of just 155 only in IPL games here.

Story continues below this ad Coming into the game at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, KKR have a few decisions to make, particularly about whether they will put in Matheesha Pathirana in the side, and if they do, who comes out! Scroll down to follow all the live updates from the IPL 2026 clash between Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders Live Updates Apr 26, 2026 04:16 PM IST Hello Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the IPL 2026 clash between Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders from the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. ‘He wants to play freely, feeling the pinch like everyone else’ – LSG coach Langer on Rishabh Pant’s shot selection Rishabh Pant of Lucknow Super Giants during Match 29 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2026. (Photo by Deepak Malik / CREIMAS for IPL) Having started the season as an opener for Lucknow Super Giants, captain Rishabh Pant has dropped down to No. 3 for the last six matches in IPL 2026. After scoring a match-winning unbeaten 68 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the team’s second outing of the season, the 28-year-old has managed only 72 runs in his next five innings, including a three-ball duck against Rajasthan Royals in Lucknow on Wednesday. Coming in after the fall of opener Ayush Badoni off the last ball of the first over, Pant first tried to hit Andre Burger by coming down the track on two consecutive deliveries before attempting a slog sweep, only to be caught by wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel. It was Pant’s third score below ten runs this IPL. Head coach Justin Langer spoke about how Pant wants to play freely and is feeling the pinch like every other batter in the team. Wednesday’s match was Lucknow’s fifth loss of the season.

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