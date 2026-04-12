LSG vs GT Toss Updates, IPL 2026: Will coin flip favour Rishabh Pant or Shubman Gill in Lucknow?

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IPL 2026 Today Match, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Gujarat Titans (GT) Toss Updates: Lucknow Super Giants will aim to continue their winning run when they take on Gujarat Titans at the Ekana Cricket Stadium.
While LSG have won their two previous outings, GT enter the contest on the back of their first win, a thrilling one-run edge over Delhi Capitals away from home.
TOSS: To be announced at 3 PM IST
Here’s how the Toss played its part last year for the Lucknow Super Giants at Ekana Cricket Stadium
Lucknow held one of the poorest home records last season, winning only two of their designated games at the Ekana Stadium. They fared poorly with toss, winning the coin flip only once in seven games. Effectively, they won only one of the six matches where they lost the toss at home, batting first on all occasions.
Tosses won at home: 1/7
Matches Won after Toss win at home: 1/1; Bat 1st: – ; Bat 2nd: 1/1
Matches Won after Toss loss at home: 1/6; Bat 1st: 1/6; Bat 2nd: –
Gujarat Titans had a mixed travelling record last season wherein they won all four games that landed with a favour of the coin flip. Meanwhile, in the four games they lost the toss, they failed to defend a target twice and ended up losing three of the four matches.
Tosses won away from home: 4/8
Matches Won after Toss win away: 4/4; Batting 1st: ; Batting 2nd: 4/4
Matches Won after Toss loss away: 1/4; Bat 1st: 1/3; Bat 2nd: 0/1
Lucknow Super Giants Squad: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, Mohammed Shami, Avesh Khan, Manimaran Siddharth, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Prince Yadav, Matthew Breetzke, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mayank Yadav, Himmat Singh, Anrich Nortje, Mohsin Khan, Arjun Tendulkar, Akash Maharaj Singh, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Arshin Kulkarni, Naman Tiwari, George Linde, Josh Inglis
Gujarat Titans Squad: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Ashok Sharma, Prasidh Krishna, Jason Holder, Manav Suthar, Jayant Yadav, Anuj Rawat, Ishant Sharma, Luke Wood, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Tom Banton, Kulwant Khejroliya, Kumar Kushagra, Arshad Khan, Gurnoor Brar, Nishant Sindhu
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.