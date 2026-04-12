LSG vs GT Toss Updates, IPL 2026: Will coin flip favour Rishabh Pant or Shubman Gill in Lucknow?

IPL 2026 Today Match, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Gujarat Titans (GT) Toss Updates: Lucknow Super Giants will aim to continue their winning run when they take on Gujarat Titans at the Ekana Cricket Stadium.

While LSG have won their two previous outings, GT enter the contest on the back of their first win, a thrilling one-run edge over Delhi Capitals away from home.

LSG vs GT Toss Updates, IPL 2026 match at Ekana Stadium

TOSS: To be announced at 3 PM IST

Here’s how the Toss played its part last year for the Lucknow Super Giants at Ekana Cricket Stadium

LSG at home in IPL 2025

Lucknow held one of the poorest home records last season, winning only two of their designated games at the Ekana Stadium. They fared poorly with toss, winning the coin flip only once in seven games. Effectively, they won only one of the six matches where they lost the toss at home, batting first on all occasions.