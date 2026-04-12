IPL 2026, LSG vs GT Playing 11 Today Match LIVE: Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans unlikely to make changes to lineup

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IPL 2026, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Gujarat Titans (GT) Playing 11, Squad LIVE: Both Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants are coming into this clash at the Ekana after last ball thrillers in their previous matches. LSG was brought back from the jaws of defeat to an unlikely victory by 21-year-old Mukul Choudhary whose half century shattered Kolkata Knight Riders hearts. Meanwhile, for Gujarat, a last moment brain-fade by Delhi Capitals’ David Miller enabled them to get a 1-run win.
After such close contests where they held their nerves, LSG and GT are unlikely to change their winning combination. LSG, though, will want skipper Rishabh Pant to be a little more consistent while also sweating over their big hitter Nicholas Pooran’s form. Meanwhile, Gujarat will hope their captain Shubman Gill can build on from his 70 runs.
Lucknow Super Giants predicted XII: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant (c/wk), Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni Prince Yadav, Abdul Samad, M Siddharth, Mohammad Shami, Avesh Khan, Mukul Choudhary, Digvesh Rathi.
Gujarat Titans predicted XII: Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler, Sai Sudharsan, Rahul Tewatia, Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Kagiso Rabada, Ashok Sharma, Prasidh Krishna
Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, Mohammed Shami, Avesh Khan, Manimaran Siddharth, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Prince Yadav, Matthew Breetzke, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mayank Yadav, Himmat Singh, Anrich Nortje, Mohsin Khan, Arjun Tendulkar, Akash Maharaj Singh, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Arshin Kulkarni, Naman Tiwari, George Linde, Josh Inglis
Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Ashok Sharma, Prasidh Krishna, Jason Holder, Manav Suthar, Jayant Yadav, Anuj Rawat, Ishant Sharma, Luke Wood, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Tom Banton, Kulwant Khejroliya, Kumar Kushagra, Arshad Khan, Gurnoor Brar, Nishant Sindhu
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.