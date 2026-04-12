IPL 2026, LSG vs GT Playing 11 Today Match LIVE: Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans unlikely to make changes to lineup

IPL 2026, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Gujarat Titans (GT) Playing 11, Squad LIVE: Both Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants are coming into this clash at the Ekana after last ball thrillers in their previous matches. LSG was brought back from the jaws of defeat to an unlikely victory by 21-year-old Mukul Choudhary whose half century shattered Kolkata Knight Riders hearts. Meanwhile, for Gujarat, a last moment brain-fade by Delhi Capitals’ David Miller enabled them to get a 1-run win.

After such close contests where they held their nerves, LSG and GT are unlikely to change their winning combination. LSG, though, will want skipper Rishabh Pant to be a little more consistent while also sweating over their big hitter Nicholas Pooran’s form. Meanwhile, Gujarat will hope their captain Shubman Gill can build on from his 70 runs.