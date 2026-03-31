IPL 2026 Match 5, LSG vs DC: Date, Time, Venue, Predicted Playing XI, Head-to-Head, Pitch Report

Rishabh Pant of Lucknow Super Giants during an IPL match vs Delhi Capitals at the Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam. (Sportzpics)

IPL 2026, Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals Match Date, Time, Venue, Playing 11 Prediction: Rishabh Pant’s Lucknow Super Giants will open their campaign in the Indian Premier League 2026 against Axar Patel’s Delhi Capitals at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Wednesday.

Both LSG and DC had a middling season in IPL 2025, failing to make it into the top four. While Delhi finished fifth and missed out on the playoff spot by just one point, Lucknow finished seventh with six wins from 14 league games.

LSG vs DC Head-to-head

Total Matches: 7

Delhi Capitals won: 4

Lucknow Super Giants won: 3

Tie: 0

No Result: 0

LSG vs DC Predicted Playing XI

Lucknow Super Giants Predicted XI: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant (C & WK), Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Anrich Nortje, Mohammad Shami, Avesh Khan, Mayank Yadav, Digvesh Rathi.