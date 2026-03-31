IPL 2026 Match 5, LSG vs DC: Date, Time, Venue, Predicted Playing XI, Head-to-Head, Pitch Report

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IPL 2026, Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals Match Date, Time, Venue, Playing 11 Prediction: Rishabh Pant’s Lucknow Super Giants will open their campaign in the Indian Premier League 2026 against Axar Patel’s Delhi Capitals at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Wednesday.
Both LSG and DC had a middling season in IPL 2025, failing to make it into the top four. While Delhi finished fifth and missed out on the playoff spot by just one point, Lucknow finished seventh with six wins from 14 league games.
Lucknow Super Giants Predicted XI: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant (C & WK), Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Anrich Nortje, Mohammad Shami, Avesh Khan, Mayank Yadav, Digvesh Rathi.
Delhi Capitals Predicted XI: Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul (WK), Nitish Rana, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Axar Patel (C), Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Auqib Nabi, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi
Rishabh Pant, Ayush Badoni, Matthew Breetzke, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Arshin Kulkarni, Mitchell Marsh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Maharaj Singh, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Shami, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Arjun Sachin Tendulkar, Mayank Yadav, Wanindu Hasaranga, Anrich Nortje, Josh Inglis, Abdul Samad, Himmat Singh, Naman Tiwari, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Mohsin Khan, Manimaran Siddharth, Mukul Choudhary.
Abishek Porel, KL Rahul, Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Ashutosh Sharma, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Tripurana Vijay, David Miller, Auqib Nabi Dar, Pathum Nissanka, Lungi Ngidi, Prithvi Shaw, Kyle Jamieson, Ajay Mandal, T Natarajan, Madhav Tiwari, Karun Nair, Sahil Parakh.
The surface at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow for the IPL 2026 match between host LSG and DC is expected to be balanced, which might assist bowlers more than batters. Historically, Lucknow’s Ekana has been a bowler-friendly venue. Traditionally, a low-scoring venue, the spinners might come into play early in the game. Yet, one can still expect a competitive surface, as was the case last year. Toss will be a key factor as well, looking at the potential of dew.
Where to watch LSG vs DC IPL 2026 match live?
The live streaming of the LSG vs DC IPL 2026 will be available on JioHotstar in India, whereas the Live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network TV channels in India.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.