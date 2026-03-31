IPL 2026 Match 5, LSG vs DC: Date, Time, Venue, Predicted Playing XI, Head-to-Head, Pitch Report

IPL 2026, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) Match Date, Time, Venue, Playing 11 Prediction, Pitch Report: Rishabh Pant's LSG take on Axar Patel's DC in Lucknow on Wednesday.

By: Sports Desk
3 min readMar 31, 2026 04:01 PM IST
Rishabh Pant LSG DCRishabh Pant of Lucknow Super Giants during an IPL match vs Delhi Capitals at the Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam. (Sportzpics)
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IPL 2026, Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals Match Date, Time, Venue, Playing 11 Prediction: Rishabh Pant’s Lucknow Super Giants will open their campaign in the Indian Premier League 2026 against Axar Patel’s Delhi Capitals at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Wednesday.

Both LSG and DC had a middling season in IPL 2025, failing to make it into the top four. While Delhi finished fifth and missed out on the playoff spot by just one point, Lucknow finished seventh with six wins from 14 league games.

LSG vs DC Head-to-head

LSG vs DC Predicted Playing XI

Lucknow Super Giants Predicted XI: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant (C & WK), Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Anrich Nortje, Mohammad Shami, Avesh Khan, Mayank Yadav, Digvesh Rathi.

  • Impact Player: Shahbaz Ahmed

Delhi Capitals Predicted XI: Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul (WK), Nitish Rana, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Axar Patel (C), Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Auqib Nabi, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi

  • Impact Player: T. Natarajan

Lucknow Super Giants Squad for IPL 2026

Rishabh Pant, Ayush Badoni, Matthew Breetzke, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Arshin Kulkarni, Mitchell Marsh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Maharaj Singh, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Shami, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Arjun Sachin Tendulkar, Mayank Yadav, Wanindu Hasaranga, Anrich Nortje, Josh Inglis, Abdul Samad, Himmat Singh, Naman Tiwari,  Akshat Raghuwanshi, Mohsin Khan, Manimaran Siddharth, Mukul Choudhary.

Delhi Capitals Squad for IPL 2026

Abishek Porel, KL Rahul, Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Ashutosh Sharma, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar,  Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Tripurana Vijay, David Miller, Auqib Nabi Dar, Pathum Nissanka, Lungi Ngidi, Prithvi Shaw, Kyle Jamieson, Ajay Mandal, T Natarajan, Madhav Tiwari, Karun Nair, Sahil Parakh.

Ekana Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

The surface at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow for the IPL 2026 match between host LSG and DC is expected to be balanced, which might assist bowlers more than batters. Historically, Lucknow’s Ekana has been a bowler-friendly venue. Traditionally, a low-scoring venue, the spinners might come into play early in the game. Yet, one can still expect a competitive surface, as was the case last year. Toss will be a key factor as well, looking at the potential of dew.

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LSG vs DC IPL 2026 Live Streaming

Where to watch LSG vs DC IPL 2026 match live?

The live streaming of the LSG vs DC IPL 2026 will be available on JioHotstar in India, whereas the Live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network TV channels in India.

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