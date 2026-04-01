LSG vs DC: Rishabh Pant’s Lucknow Super Giants to take on Axar Patel’s Delhi Capitals

Rishabh Pant’s Lucknow Super Giants will take on Axar Patel’s Delhi Capitals in match 5 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Wednesday. Both teams finished mid-table last season and will look to get to the next stage this season.

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Both sides have improved well from last year. Delhi Capitals were balanced last year, and too many changes in the second half broke their momentum, but this year, they look better than last season. If they stick to consistent line-ups, they can make it to the playoffs. As per Super Giants, injuries played a big part last season in the fast bowling department, and they will be hoping it can be sorted out this year.