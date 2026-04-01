LSG vs DC: Rishabh Pant’s Lucknow Super Giants to take on Axar Patel’s Delhi Capitals

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Rishabh Pant’s Lucknow Super Giants will take on Axar Patel’s Delhi Capitals in match 5 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Wednesday. Both teams finished mid-table last season and will look to get to the next stage this season.
FOLLOW LSG vs DC IPL 2026 LIVE SCORE AND UPDATES: WATCH
Both sides have improved well from last year. Delhi Capitals were balanced last year, and too many changes in the second half broke their momentum, but this year, they look better than last season. If they stick to consistent line-ups, they can make it to the playoffs. As per Super Giants, injuries played a big part last season in the fast bowling department, and they will be hoping it can be sorted out this year.
IPL 2026 Today Match, LSG vs DC: Date, Time, Playing XI, Head-to-Head, Pitch Report, Live Streaming
As per the batting, both sides are filled with powerful hitters, but how much of that power comes to use on the Lucknow surface, which, in the past, at times, has played on the slower side, but also they have used red-soil wickets, which have more suited batting lineups and produced high-scoring affairs.
IPL 2026, LSG vs DC Ekana Cricket Stadium Pitch Report and Weather Update
Lucknow Super Giants Predicted XI: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant (C & WK), Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Anrich Nortje, Mohammad Shami, Avesh Khan, Mayank Yadav, Digvesh Rathi.
Delhi Capitals Predicted XI: Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul (WK), Nitish Rana, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Axar Patel (C), Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Auqib Nabi, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi
Squads
Rishabh Pant, Ayush Badoni, Matthew Breetzke, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Arshin Kulkarni, Mitchell Marsh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Maharaj Singh, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Shami, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Arjun Sachin Tendulkar, Mayank Yadav, Wanindu Hasaranga, Anrich Nortje, Josh Inglis, Abdul Samad, Himmat Singh, Naman Tiwari, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Mohsin Khan, Manimaran Siddharth, Mukul Choudhary.
Abishek Porel, KL Rahul, Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Ashutosh Sharma, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Tripurana Vijay, David Miller, Auqib Nabi Dar, Pathum Nissanka, Lungi Ngidi, Prithvi Shaw, Kyle Jamieson, Ajay Mandal, T Natarajan, Madhav Tiwari, Karun Nair, Sahil Parakh.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.