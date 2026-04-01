IPL 2026 LSG vs DC Highlights: Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs help Delhi Capitals recover from early stutter, defeat Lucknow Super Giants by 6 wickets

Sameer Rizvi of Delhi Capitals raises his bat after scoring a fifty during Match 5 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2026 between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, India, on April 1, 2026. (CREIMAS)

Sameer Rizvi (70) and Tristan Stubbs (39) helped Delhi Capitals recover from an early setback where they lost KL Rahul, Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana and Axar Patel before even crossing 30, as they won the match against Lucknow Super Giants by 6 wickets.

Lungi Ngidi and T Natarajan took 3 wickets apiece as Delhi Capitals skittled Lucknow Super Giants to an underwhelming 141 runs. LSG’s big hitter Rishabh Pant, Mitch Marsh, Nicholas Pooran and Aiden Markram all failed to fire with Abdul Samad’s 36 off 25 the highest score.

Story continues below this ad Axar Patel’s Delhi Capitals won the toss and opted to bowl first against Lucknow Super Giants at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Wednesday. The teams have more or less gone with familiar lineups but one surprise was Delhi leaving out Ranji winning star Auqib Nabi from this clash. LSG vs DC Playing 11, IPL 2026 Today Match: Check Here Both LSG and DC had a middling season in IPL 2025, failing to make it into the top four. While Delhi finished fifth and missed out on the playoff spot by just one point, Lucknow finished seventh with six wins from 14 league games. In head-to-head, Delhi have won four of the seven meetings between the two sides, while Lucknow have won three. IPL 2026, LSG vs DC Ekana Cricket Stadium Pitch Report and Weather Update LSG vs DC IPL 2026 Squads Lucknow Super Giants: Rishabh Pant, Ayush Badoni, Matthew Breetzke, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Arshin Kulkarni, Mitchell Marsh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Maharaj Singh, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Shami, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Arjun Sachin Tendulkar, Mayank Yadav, Wanindu Hasaranga, Anrich Nortje, Josh Inglis, Abdul Samad, Himmat Singh, Naman Tiwari, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Mohsin Khan, Manimaran Siddharth, Mukul Choudhary. Delhi Capitals: Abishek Porel, KL Rahul, Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Ashutosh Sharma, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Tripurana Vijay, David Miller, Auqib Nabi Dar, Pathum Nissanka, Lungi Ngidi, Prithvi Shaw, Kyle Jamieson, Ajay Mandal, T Natarajan, Madhav Tiwari, Karun Nair, Sahil Parakh. Match Ended Indian Premier League, 2026 - Match 5 Lucknow Super Giants 141 (18.4) vs Delhi Capitals 145/4 (17.1) Match Ended ( Match 5 )

Delhi Capitals beat Lucknow Super Giants by 6 wickets View Scorecard SCROLL DOWN TO FOLLOW LSG VS DC IPL 2026 MATCH Live Updates Apr 1, 2026 11:02 PM IST LSG vs DC IPL 2026 Live Cricket Score: Delhi win On to the 18th and Abdul Samad to bowl what might be the last over of the match. AAND IT IS AS RIZVI SLAMS A SIX TO END!! DC win by 6 wickets Apr 1, 2026 11:00 PM IST LSG vs DC IPL 2026 Live Cricket Score: Delhi almost home Just 16 from 24 now. Nortje to bowl. After a dot, Stubbs slams one over long on for a SIX!!! A single next. Can Rizvi finish this off in this over only? Well, LSG are not helping themselves as there's 5 wides now!!! 4 needed. A single next to take the target down to 3. DC 139/4 after 17 overs Apr 1, 2026 10:55 PM IST LSG vs DC IPL 2026 Live Cricket Score: Rizvi goes big Mohsin in to bowl the 16th and almost a wicket for LSG but Rizvi's shot falls just out of the reach of a backtracking Badoni. Follows that up with a pull that goes for four!! Used the pace and plays it fine. AAAND HE GOES BIG WITH ANOTHER 6!!! 100-run partnership up. 13 from this one. DC 126/4 after 16 overs Apr 1, 2026 10:45 PM IST LSG vs DC IPL 2026 Live Cricket Score: 50 for Rizvi Markram now in the attack and yields 3 from the first three deliveries. And the 4th delivery is dispatched over the wide long on boundary for a SIX by Rizvi. And a four next to bring up his 50. DC 106/4 after 14 overs Apr 1, 2026 10:39 PM IST LSG vs DC IPL 2026 Live Cricket Score: Delhi chip away Prince Yadav back in the attack. Can he break this partnership? 2 from the first three deliveries. Back to back dots now as Rizvi can't go off strike. He takes 2 next with a sliced shot and ends the over with 2 more. DC 93/4 after 13 overs Apr 1, 2026 10:34 PM IST LSG vs DC IPL 2026 Live Cricket Score: Tight over Mohsin in the attack now as LSG search desperately for wickets. But these two look pretty settled at the moment. 1 from the first three deliveries in this over. 4 from the over. DC 87/4 after 12 overs Apr 1, 2026 10:30 PM IST LSG vs DC IPL 2026 Live Cricket Score: Delhi batters stay steady Nortje in the attack again and yields 3 from the first 2 deliveries, followed by 2 singles more. DC are just content to take singles at the moment because that is all they have to do as the target is achievable. 6 from this over. DC 83/4 after 11 overs Apr 1, 2026 10:26 PM IST LSG vs DC IPL 2026 Live Cricket Score: Rizvi takes advantage of ordinary bowling Shahbaz introduced in the attack now and Rizvi with 2 runs to start before going down on a knee and pulling for a four!! 2 singles off the next two as the target gets narrower. The fourth ball is smashed for 4 by Rizvi as well. Not an ideal over for LSG. And the over is bookended by a 4!! 16 from the over. DC 77/4 after 10 overs Apr 1, 2026 10:22 PM IST LSG vs DC IPL 2026 Live Cricket Score: Great Timing from Stubbs Shami will bowl out his quota with this over and he starts with back to back singles as the DC batters look to steady the innings. just 4 from the first 4 deliveries though and LSG will be happy about that. But Stubbs times the last ball superbly as he grabs a boundary. DC 61/4 after 9 overs Apr 1, 2026 10:15 PM IST LSG vs DC IPL 2026 Live Cricket Score: Rizvi's ramp The 7th over yielded just 7 and now, Nortje has been introduced. What will his experience conjure up here tonight? Stubbs on strike. Takes a single to put Rizvi on strike who can't get off the mark in the next ball. Gets a single off the 3rd and Stubbs is back to face his South African teammate. 2 more wides as the extras start piling up. And Rizvi ends the over with a ramp shot over the keeper's head for a SIX!! DC 53/4 after 8 overs Apr 1, 2026 10:01 PM IST LSG vs DC IPL 2026 Live Cricket Score: Powerplay done Mohsin to bowl the last over of the powerplay and he'll be bowling to Rizvi. Starts with back to back dots. The third one is also a dot as pressure builds on the batter. Finally he goes off strike with a bye. 2 runs to end and powerplay is done. DC 33/4 after 6 overs Apr 1, 2026 09:54 PM IST LSG vs DC IPL 2026 Live Cricket Score: AXAR DEPARTS FOR 0 AAAND WOULD YOU KNOW IT!!! AXAR PATEL IS THE NEXT TO GO!! THAT HAS GONE RIGHT THROUGH AXAR'S DEFENCE!! Richochets off his pad and crashes into the stumps!!! Axar Patel b Prince Yadav 0(1) Apr 1, 2026 09:51 PM IST LSG vs DC IPL 2026 Live Cricket Score: ANOTHER DOWN On to the 5th and Prince starts with a wide. Nissanka on strike and he has surprisingly faced just 3 balls thus far. Another dot next and that's followed by a wide. Not ideal considering just 141 to defend. AAND A WICKET!!! Nissanka tries to go big, gets it all wrong as the ball goes high into the night sky. Pant under it and he takes it. Pathum Nissanka c Rishabh Pant b Prince Yadav 1(5), Apr 1, 2026 09:45 PM IST LSG vs DC IPL 2026 Live Cricket Score: GONE!! Mohsin brought into the proceedings now and he yields a single from the first 2 deliveries. AAAND STRIKES!! Good bounce and Nitish gets a nick and sends it straight to Samad in the slips. Nitish Rana c Abdul Samad b Mohsin Khan 15(17) Apr 1, 2026 09:42 PM IST LSG vs DC IPL 2026 Live Cricket Score: Nitish slams a six Shami continues and starts the third over with a wide. Follows that up with 3 dots as Nitish struggles to get away. He finally gets a shot away and that's a guided six over fine leg!! 7 from this one. DC 20/1 after 3 overs Apr 1, 2026 09:37 PM IST LSG vs DC IPL 2026 Live Cricket Score: Rana with a boundary Prince Yadav into the attack now and Nissanka with a single to start this over off. Follows that up with back to back dots before Rana smashes a boundary off the 4th delivery. 7 from this over. DC 13/1 after 2 overs Apr 1, 2026 09:26 PM IST LSG vs DC IPL 2026 Live Cricket Score: RAHUL GONE FOR A DUCK KL Rahul and Nissanka start run chase for DC. Shami with the new ball and he strikes!! First ball!! Rahul tries to go over extra cover and has played it straight into the grateful hands of Mohsin Khan!!!HUGE!!! Rahul c Mohsin Khan b Mohammed Shami 0(1) Apr 1, 2026 09:10 PM IST LSG vs DC IPL 2026 Live Cricket Score: Lucknow skittled out for 141 AAAND ANOTHER ONE IN THE SAME OVER!! Mohsin was on strike and he hits it straight to Mukesh kumar and that's that for LSG who post 141, their lowest total vs DC. Apr 1, 2026 09:08 PM IST LSG vs DC IPL 2026 Live Cricket Score: GONE!! Ngidi to bowl the penultimate over of the LSG innings and he has taken another wicket!! Anrich Nortje tries to go big and the slower delivery does its job as Stubbs takes a running catch. Anrich Nortje c Tristan Stubbs b Lungi Ngidi 0(1) Apr 1, 2026 09:05 PM IST LSG vs DC IPL 2026 Live Cricket Score: ANOTHER GONE AAAND HE HAS STRUCK IN THE SAME OVER AS HE SEMDS BACK SHAMI. Employs a cutter and Shami slices it straight up and Kuldeep takes an easy catch. Mohammad Shami c Kuldeep Yadav b Natarajan 1(2) Apr 1, 2026 09:02 PM IST LSG vs DC IPL 2026 Live Cricket Score: Samad departs Natarajan to bowl the 18th and yields 3 from the first couple of deliveries. DC won't mind unless there's a boundary. And Samad tries to go for a big hit and he slices it straight into the hands of David Miller. Abdul Samad c David Miller b Natarajan 36(25) Apr 1, 2026 08:59 PM IST LSG vs DC IPL 2026 Live Cricket Score: Shahbaz with a boundary Ngidi in the attack again and after a single, Shahbaz smashes him for a four off the next ball. Takes a single and Samad is on strike and he returns the favour with one run as well. 8 from this one. LSG 135/6 after 17 overs Apr 1, 2026 08:55 PM IST LSG vs DC IPL 2026 Live Cricket Score: Just six singles from this one Kuldeep to bowl out with this over and yields 3 singles from the first three deliveries. Pretty tidy over with just 5 from 5 deliveries. Can he finish it off? Yes, another single to end. 6 from this one. LSG 127/6 after 16 overs Apr 1, 2026 08:48 PM IST LSG vs DC IPL 2026 Live Cricket Score: Samad changes gears Natarajan continues and starts with a single off the first two deliveries as Shahbaz goes off strike. Samad on strike and he smacks the next ball over the ropes for a SIX!! That's followed up with a straight four, smashed over the bowler for four more!!! 13 from this one. LSG 121/6 after 15 overs Apr 1, 2026 08:40 PM IST LSG vs DC IPL 2026 Live Cricket Score: GONE!! Kuldeep to bowl his third and he strikes straightaway!! Mukul gets a leading edge and that has lobbed up into the air and Kuldeep can take the dolly. Mukul Choudhary c and b Kuldeep Yadav 14(11) Apr 1, 2026 08:38 PM IST LSG vs DC IPL 2026 Live Cricket Score: 100 up for lucknow Natarajan comes back to the attack and Mukul starts with a single, followed by a brace by Samad. And the next one is nicely guided to third man boundary by Samad as 100 comes up for LSG. A single to end this one. LSG 105/5 after 13 overs Apr 1, 2026 08:33 PM IST LSG vs DC IPL 2026 Live Cricket Score: Samad with valuable runs Vipraj Nigam in the attack now and Samad flicks one off his pads for four which is given leg byes. That is followed by a pull towards deep midwicket for 4 more!! 3 singles from the next three deliveries before the over ends with 2 more. 12 from this one. LSG 96/5 after 12 overs Apr 1, 2026 08:30 PM IST LSG vs DC IPL 2026 Live Cricket Score: Nifty from Axar Axar Patel back in the attack and Mukul Choudhary, who is making his IPL debut and started his innings with 2 sweep shots for 2 fours off Kuldeep in the last over, takes a single to start. Three more singles as Samad and Mukul keep rotating strikes. 4 from the over. LSG 84/5 after 11 overs Apr 1, 2026 08:25 PM IST LSG vs DC IPL 2026 Live Cricket Score: ANOTHER DOWN On to the 10th over and Kuldeep will bowl. AAAND HE HAS STRUCK HIM FOR A SIX OFF THE VERY FIRST BALL!!! TRIES AGAIN AND THIS TIME HE'S GONE!! Slower delivery and Marsh has hit it high but not long as Stubbs takes a relatively easy catch. Mitchell Marsh c Tristan Stubbs b Kuldeep Yadav 35(28) Apr 1, 2026 08:23 PM IST LSG vs DC IPL 2026 Live Cricket Score: Ngidi's journey Lungi Ngidi’s devilishly-dipping slower ball has been the delivery of the T20 world cup. Twelve wickets at an economy rate of 6.87, the slower ball that’s redefining the tournament was something that Dwayne Bravo perfected and Ngidi made his own. It didn’t come easy. (READ THIS PIECE FROM THE ARCHIVES ON NGIDI) Apr 1, 2026 08:16 PM IST LSG vs DC IPL 2026 Live Cricket Score: CLEANED UP!!! Ngidi back in the attack now and Pooran takes a single to start this one off. Marsh on strike and he drives the 3rd delivery over the bowler's head again for a straight six. It's just outside the ropes and evades the long on fielder marshalling the boundary. AAAND GONE!! ANOTHER BIG WICKET!! Pooran has been absolutely cleaned up!! A cutter which evades the batter and rattles the stumps!!! Nicholas Pooran b Lungi Ngidi 8(8) Apr 1, 2026 08:11 PM IST LSG vs DC IPL 2026 Live Cricket Score: Pooran greets Kuldeep with a 4 It isn't going to get easier for LSG as DC bring on Kuldeep Yadav. Pooran on strike and he welcomes Yadav with a sweep for a four to start before taking a single next. Marsh returns the favour with a single as well. 7 from this over. LSG 57/3 after 8 overs Apr 1, 2026 08:04 PM IST LSG vs DC IPL 2026 Live Cricket Score: Badoni departs Natarajan in the attack now and Badoni can't get a proper bat to the first delivery and hits it into the ground, followed by another dot. AAND ANOTHER GONE!! Gets a big outside edge and that's gobbled up by Rahul. Ayush Badoni c Rahul b Natarajan 0(3) Apr 1, 2026 08:00 PM IST LSG vs DC IPL 2026 Live Cricket Score: MARKRAM OUT Last over of the powerplay and Axar will bowl this one. Starts with two great deliveries, one of which beats everyone to fetch a boundary. Markram on strike now and he smashes the 4th delivery over the bowler's head for SIX!! AAAND GONE NEXT BALL!!!! BIG WICKET!! A little quicker delivery and Markram misses after trying to cut and gets his stumps rattled. Aiden Markram b Axar Patel 11(8) Apr 1, 2026 07:57 PM IST LSG vs DC IPL 2026 Live Cricket Score: Marsh on point Mukesh to bowl his third and that has hit Marsh on the pad and gone to the third man boundary. The bowler appeals but DC take on review as it was probably going high. And the next ball is followed by a glorious drive by Marsh, over the bowler's head for a 6!!! What a hit!! 12 from this one. LSG 37/1 after 5 overs Apr 1, 2026 07:51 PM IST LSG vs DC IPL 2026 Live Cricket Score: Tight by Axar DC captain Axar brings himself to bowl and yields just 1 run from the first 4 deliveries which is excellent if you think about the capabilities of Markram and Marsh in the middle. The over, however, ends with a 4 by Markram. Just 6 off this one though. LSG 25/0 after 4 overs Apr 1, 2026 07:47 PM IST LSG vs DC IPL 2026 Live Cricket Score: OUT!!! Mukesh continues and after a single to start, Marsh struggles to get away with back to back dots before taking a single. AAND GONE!!! Unlucky for Pant as Marsh's shot hits Mukesh's hand and has hit the non-striker's end's stumps. And Pant was out of his ground. GONE!! Rishabh Pant run out (Mukesh Kumar) 7(9) Apr 1, 2026 07:42 PM IST LSG vs DC IPL 2026 Live Cricket Score: Double boundaries from Marsh Ngidi in to the attack and starts with a short, wide ball which is duly punished by Marsh for a boundary!! And that's followed up with another boundary, this time towards backward point. 10 from this one. LSG 6/0 after 2 overs Apr 1, 2026 07:36 PM IST LSG vs DC IPL 2026 Live Cricket Score: Confidently played by Pant So here we are, ready to start this encounter. Markram and Pant in the middle and Mukesh Kumar has the new ball in hand. Gets swing early on as the first two balls get 1 run before Pant strokes the 3rd ball back past the bowler for a boundary!!! 6 from this one. LSG 6/0 after 1 over Apr 1, 2026 07:22 PM IST LSG vs DC IPL 2026 Live Cricket Score: Last time they met The last time these two sides met was back in April 2025 when DC won the match by 8 wickets. Batting first, LSG made 159/6 courtesy of Aiden Markram's half century while Mukesh Kumar took 4 wickets for DC. Chasing, KL Rahul and Abishek Porel both scored half centuries as DC chased down the target in 17.5 overs Apr 1, 2026 07:15 PM IST LSG vs DC IPL 2026 Live Cricket Score: Team news The teams have more or less gone with familiar lineups but one surprise was Delhi leaving out Ranji winning star Auqib Nabi from this clash. Apr 1, 2026 07:13 PM IST LSG vs DC IPL 2026 Live Cricket Score: Impact subs LSG: Digvesh Rathi, Avesh Khan, Himmat Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akshat Raghuvanshi DC: Ashutosh Sharma, Auqib Nabi, Sameer Rizvi, Dushmantha Chameera, Karun Nair Apr 1, 2026 07:10 PM IST LSG vs DC IPL 2026 Live Cricket Score: Lucknow Playing XI Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, Mohsin Khan, Mohammed Shami, Anrich Nortje, Prince Yadav Apr 1, 2026 07:08 PM IST LSG vs DC IPL 2026 Live Cricket Score: Delhi playing XI KL Rahul(w), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Vipraj Nigam, Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar Apr 1, 2026 07:05 PM IST LSG vs DC IPL 2026 Live Cricket Score: Captains' corner Axar: We will bowl first. First match, fresh wicket, it's a red solid wicket and might help in the first 6 overs. Data says a lot of matches are won by the team batting first, but we thought it's the first game and we will bowl. We started well last time, but we slipped in the middle, we're not thinking too far ahead. Nissanka, Miller, Stubbs and Lungi Ngidi, our four overseas players. Pant: It doesn't matter on a wicket like this, it won't change a lot as I don't think dew will come. It's completely new - we've changed our colour and logo. No negative thoughts, we're feeling good and raring to go. Last season there were injury concerns, but as a captain you can't dwell on them too much. Everyone is fit this time around. Markram,. Marsh, Nicholas Pooran and Anrich Nortje are our four overseas players. Apr 1, 2026 07:01 PM IST LSG vs DC IPL 2026 Live Cricket Score: Toss update Time for the toss now and the two captains are in the middle. Pant gives it a flick and Axar Patel wins it and DC will bowl first. Apr 1, 2026 07:00 PM IST LSG vs DC IPL 2026 Live Cricket Score: Miller, Rana set to make debuts for Delhi Live visuals show Nitish Rana and David Miller getting his debut caps for Delhi Capitals. We'll see how the Capitals line up ultimately. Apr 1, 2026 06:54 PM IST LSG vs DC IPL 2026 Live Cricket Score: All eyes on Mayank Yadav LSG pacer Mayank Yadav is the only cricketer to be named POTM in his first 2 IPL matches. He bwoled the fastest ball of IPL 2024 (156.7 kmph). He was retained by LSG in 2025 for Rs 11 crore but an injury limited his appearance to just 2 matches in IPL 2025. LSG and the pacer will be hoping for a return to form. Apr 1, 2026 06:49 PM IST LSG vs DC IPL 2026 Live Cricket Score: The Pant-Yuvi connection Before arriving in Chennai — where Lucknow have set up their pre-season base at former India bowling coach Bharat Arun’s academy, Coaching Beyond — Pant spent five days in Mumbai working with Yuvraj Singh , the Indian Express had reported last week. The sessions with Yuvraj, who has played a key role in the development of Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma , were focused on the basics: retaining shape, bat swing, and above all, clarity in shot selection. The idea, it is understood, was to keep things simple. Apr 1, 2026 06:43 PM IST LSG vs DC IPL 2026 Live Cricket Score: R Ashwin on Lucknow's Arjun Tendulkar Despite his improving credentials as a reliable left-arm pace bowler in the domestic circuit, Arjun Tendulkar’s hopes of substantial playing time in the IPL 2026 has been checked by former India off-spinner, R Ashwin’s blunt assessment. Ahead of the IPL 2026 mini-auction in December, Arjun was traded by Mumbai Indians for his first stint outside the five-time champions. Lucknow Super Giants acquired the services of Arjun at his base price of INR 30 lakh. Ashwin reckoned that the all-rounder will likely spend the IPL 2026 season on the bench with Lucknow boasting a stacked pace attack. (READ MORE) Apr 1, 2026 06:33 PM IST LSG vs DC IPL 2026 Live Cricket Score: Early Purple Cap standings After the first 4 matches, Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Jacob Duffy leads the most wicket-taker's charts with 3 scalps, followed by Gujarat Titans' Prasidh Krishna and Punjab Kings' Vijaykumar Vyshak in 2nd and 3rd with both players also taking 3 wickets each. In 4th and 5th are Mumbai Indians' Shardul Thakur and Royal challengers Bengaluru's Romario Shepherd, also with 3 wickets each. Apr 1, 2026 06:26 PM IST LSG vs DC IPL 2026 Live Cricket Score: Early Orange Cap standing After the first 4 matches, Mumbai Indians' Ryan Rickelton leads the top scorer's chart with 81 runs, followed by Sunrisers Hyderabad's Ishan Kishan and MI's Rohit Sharma in 2nd and 3rd respectively. Punjab kings' Cooper Connolly is 4th while Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli is 5th Apr 1, 2026 06:15 PM IST LSG vs DC IPL 2026 Live Cricket Score: Lucknow owner Sanjiv Goenka looks ahead “I think our true identity is still evolving. For any sports team, until you get victory, you don’t receive the same level of respect or affection that comes with lifting the trophy,” LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka said in a conversation with JioHotstar ahead of the start of IPL 2026. “Yes, we’ve made the playoffs twice, but that’s clearly not good enough. You win some, you lose some, but we have to win our first trophy.” Apr 1, 2026 06:08 PM IST LSG vs DC IPL 2026 Live Cricket Score: Wll Mukul Choudhary be Lucknow's next rising star? A week ago during Lucknow Super Giants’ preparatory camp in Chennai as Mukul Choudhary kept sending the ball effortlessly out of the park delivery after delivery, their batting coach Lance Klusener watched it all in astonishment. As the 21-year-old continued his rough treatment of pacers and spinners alike for a good 45 minutes, the former South Africa all-rounder would turn to captain Rishabh Pant and remark, “Kids, these days!” Pant, himself an audacious batsmen irrespective of the format, would point to Choudhary’s hand speed. (READ MORE) Apr 1, 2026 06:00 PM IST LSG vs DC IPL 2026 Live Cricket Score: Ashwin's Lucknow concerns Former India off-spinner R Ashwin cautioned Lucknow Super Giants against repeating a series of tactical errors that have kept them far from closing in on an IPL title since coming on board in 2022. Ashwin directed his major concern towards LSG captain, Rishabh Pant, who is battling to find his spot back in India’s white-ball set-up. (READ MORE) Apr 1, 2026 05:51 PM IST LSG vs DC IPL 2026 Live Cricket Score: Check out the schedule for next 7 days April 2 7:30 PM: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at Kolkata April 3 7:30 PM: Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings at Chennai April 4 3:30 PM: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians at Delhi April 4 7:30 PM: Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals at Ahmedabad April 5 3:30 PM: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants at Hyderabad April 5 7:30 PM: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings at Bengaluru April 6 7:30 PM: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings at Kolkata April 7 7:30 PM: Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians at Guwahati April 8 7:30 PM: Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans at Delhi Apr 1, 2026 05:43 PM IST LSG vs DC IPL 2026 Live Cricket Score: Delhi IPL schedule April 1: Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals (Lucknow) — 7:30 PM April 4: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians (Delhi) — 3:30 PM April 8: Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans (Delhi) — 7:30 PM April 11: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals (Chennai) — 7:30 PM IST April 18: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals (Bengaluru) — 3:30 PM April 21: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals (Hyderabad) — 7:30 PM April 25: Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings (Delhi) — 3:30 PM April 27: Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Delhi) — 7:30 PM May 1: Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals (Jaipur) — 7:30 PM May 5: Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings (Delhi) — 7:30 PM May 8: Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders (Delhi) — 7:30 PM May 11: Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals (Dharamshala) — 7:30 PM May 17: Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals (Delhi) — 7:30 PM May 24: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals (Kolkata) — 7:30 PM Apr 1, 2026 05:33 PM IST LSG vs DC IPL 2026 Live Cricket Score: Lucknow's IPL schedule Ekana Stadium, Lucknow to host games on April 1, 2026 – Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals April 12, 2026 – Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans April 22, 2026 – Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals April 26, 2026- Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders May 7, 2026- Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru May 15, 2026- Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings May 23, 2026- Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings Lucknow Super Giants’ away games April 5, 2026 – Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants – Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad April 9, 2026- Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants- Eden Gardens, Kolkata April 15, 2026- Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants- M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru April 19, 2026- Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants- Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, New Chandigarh May 4, 2026- Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants- Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai May 10, 2026- Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants- M Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai May 19, 2026: Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants- Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur Apr 1, 2026 05:26 PM IST LSG vs DC IPL 2026 Live Cricket Score: Check out the full squads Lucknow Super Giants Squad: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Abdul Samad, Ayush Badoni, Shahbaz Ahmed, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Avesh Khan, Anrich Nortje, Prince Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Mohammed Shami, Matthew Breetzke, Josh Inglis, Himmat Singh, Mukul Choudhary, Arshin Kulkarni, Naman Tiwari, Arjun Sachin Tendulkar, Manimaran Siddharth, Mayank Prabhu Yadav, Akash Maharaj Singh Delhi Capitals Squad: KL Rahul(w), Prithvi Shaw, Abishek Porel, Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, David Miller, Vipraj Nigam, Dushmantha Chameera, Kyle Jamieson, T Natarajan, Lungi Ngidi, Mukesh Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Rana, Karun Nair, Pathum Nissanka, Sahil Parakh, Sameer Rizvi, Madhav Tiwari, Auqib Nabi Dar, Tripurana Vijay, Ajay Jadav Mandal Apr 1, 2026 05:23 PM IST LSG vs DC IPL 2026 Live Cricket Score: Why is Mitch Starc not playing? Mitchell Starc , Australia pacer and a key member of Delhi Capitals franchise in the Indian Premier League, took to Instagram on Satruday to slam the criticism against him for being unavailable at the start of the 2026 edition of the tournament. Without naming individuals, Starc called out the ‘heavily misinformed opinions’ that suggested he is not at IPL 2026 despite being fit. The left-arm speedster clarified that he is currently undergoing rehab for injuries in his shoulder and elbow. (READ MORE) Apr 1, 2026 05:17 PM IST LSG vs DC IPL 2026 Live Cricket Score: Tournament so far March 28: RCB vs SRH: RCB won by 6 wickets March 29: MI vs KKR: MI won by 6 wickets March 30: RR vs CSK: RR won by 8 wickets March 31: PBKS vs GT: PBKS won by 3 wickets Apr 1, 2026 05:06 PM IST LSG vs DC IPL 2026 Live Cricket Score: How many kilos has Rishabh Pant lost? A visibly exhausted Rishabh Pant says, almost pleading, “Woh mat puchiye.” He’s responding to a question about how many kilograms he’s shed. He doesn’t need to answer it. The work he has put in over the last five months speaks for itself. Ahead of what promises to be a defining IPL season, the Lucknow Super Giants captain looks remarkably fit as the franchise begins its preparations in Chennai. (READ MORE) Apr 1, 2026 05:03 PM IST LSG vs DC IPL 2026 Live Cricket Score: Players released by Delhi Mohit Sharma, Faf du Plessis, Sediqullah Atal, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Manvanth Kumar, Darshan Nalkande, Donovan Ferreira (traded out). Apr 1, 2026 04:55 PM IST LSG vs DC IPL 2026 Live Cricket Score: Players released by Lucknow Shardul Thakur (trade out), Aryan Juyal, David Miller, Yuvraj Chauhdary, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Akash Deep, Ravi Bishnoi Apr 1, 2026 04:49 PM IST LSG vs DC IPL 2026 Live Cricket Score: List of players Delhi retained Tristan Stubbs, Sameer Rizvi, Karun Nair , KL Rahul, Nitish Rana (trade), Abhishek Porel, Axar Patel, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Madhav Tiwari, Ajay Mandal, Tripurana Vijay, Kuldeep Yadav, Mitchell Starc, Mukesh Kumar, Dushmantha Chameera, T Natarajan Apr 1, 2026 04:44 PM IST LSG vs DC IPL 2026 Live Cricket Score: List of players Lucknow retained Rishabh Pant (C), Abdul Samad , Ayush Badoni, Aiden Markram, Matthew Breetzke, Himmat Singh, Nicholas Pooran, Mitchell Marsh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Arshin Kulkarni, Arjun Tendulkar (Trade in), Mohammed Shami (Trade in), Mayank Yadav Apr 1, 2026 04:38 PM IST LSG vs DC IPL 2026 Live Cricket Score: Players Delhi bought in the auction David Miller (Rs 2 crore), Ben Duckett (Rs 2 crore), Auqib Dar (Rs 8.40 crore), Pathum Nissanka (Rs 4 crore), Lungi Ngidi (Rs 2 crore), Sahil Parakh (Rs 30 lakhs), Prithvi Shaw (Rs 75 lakh), Kyle Jamieson (Rs 2 crore) Apr 1, 2026 04:38 PM IST LSG vs DC IPL 2026 Live Cricket Score: Players Lucknow snapped up at auction 1) Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka), Base price: Rs 2 crore, Winning bid: Rs 2 crore

2) Anrich Nortje (South Africa), Base price: Rs 2 crore, Winning bid: Rs 2 crore

3) Mukul Choudhary (Uncapped), Base price: Rs 30 lakh; Winning bid: Rs 2.6 crore

4) Naman Tiwari (Uncapped), Base price: Rs 30 lakh; Winning bid: Rs 1.0 crore

5) Akshat Raghuwanshi (Uncapped), Base price: Rs 30 lakh, Winning bid: Rs 2.2 crore

6) Josh Inglis (Australia); Base price: Rs 2 crore; Winning bid: Rs 8.6 crore Apr 1, 2026 04:34 PM IST LSG vs DC IPL 2026 Live Cricket Score: Where did they finish last season Both Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals had a disappointing IPL 2025 campaign, finishing outside the play-offs spot. LSG could only muster a 7th place finish with 6 wins while DC won 7 matches and ended in the 5th spot. Apr 1, 2026 04:20 PM IST LSG vs DC IPL 2026 Live Cricket Score: Return of the native(s) KL Rahul will return to his old stomping ground as Delhi Capitals will land in Lucknow to take on the Lucknow Super Giants. Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant, the current Lucknow captain and ex-DC skipper will also be meeting his old franchise. Apr 1, 2026 04:15 PM IST LSG vs DC IPL 2026 Live Cricket Score: What will be the weather like? According to the Accuweather app, the temperature for Saturday will be 31 degrees centigrade in the morning and the conditions are expected to be partly sunny. The temperature rises to 36 degrees later in the afternoon and then plummets to 27 degrees in the evening with conditions expected to be partly cloudy by the time the match begins but there”s little to no chance of rain. Apr 1, 2026 04:11 PM IST LSG vs DC IPL 2026 Live Cricket Score: How is the Ekana pitch expected to play? The surface at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow for the IPL 2026 match between host LSG and DC is expected to be balanced, which might assist bowlers more than batters. Historically, Lucknow’s Ekana has been a bowler-friendly venue. Traditionally, a low-scoring venue, the spinners might come into play early in the game. Yet, one can still expect a competitive surface, as was the case last year. Toss will be a key factor as well, looking at the potential of dew. Apr 1, 2026 04:10 PM IST LSG vs DC IPL 2026 Live Cricket Score: All eyes on Delhi's Auqib Nabi Ahead of Delhi Capitals’ IPL 2026 opener on Wednesday, Auqib Nabi will need to recall how his last Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 outing for Jammu and Kashmir fetched him 15 wickets at an economy rate 7 runs per over. At the 50-over Vijay Hazare Trophy, his economy was 5, while he was the hero of the historic Ranji Trophy triumph. (READ MORE) Apr 1, 2026 04:05 PM IST LSG vs DC IPL 2026 Live Cricket Score: Head to head Total Matches: 7 Delhi Capitals won: 4 Lucknow Super Giants won: 3 Tie: 0 No Result: 0 Apr 1, 2026 04:01 PM IST LSG vs DC IPL 2026 Live Cricket Score: Predicted XIs Lucknow Super Giants Predicted XI: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant (C & WK), Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad , Anrich Nortje, Mohammad Shami , Avesh Khan , Mayank Yadav, Digvesh Rathi. Delhi Capitals Predicted XI: Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul (WK), Nitish Rana, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Axar Patel (C), Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Auqib Nabi, Kuldeep Yadav , Lungi Ngidi Apr 1, 2026 03:55 PM IST LSG vs DC IPL 2026 Live Cricket Score: Welcome Lucknow Super Giants take on Delhi Capitals at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Wednesday. Stay tuned as we bring you all the updates from the game. How many kilos has Rishabh Pant lost? Enough to scare every IPL bowler (Left): Rishabh Pant ahead of the 2026 IPL season (right) Pant walks back after getting dismissed during the india vs South Africa Test in 2025. (Venkata Krishna B and AP) A visibly exhausted Rishabh Pant says, almost pleading, “Woh mat puchiye.” He’s responding to a question about how many kilograms he’s shed. He doesn’t need to answer it. The work he has put in over the last five months speaks for itself. Ahead of what promises to be a defining IPL season, the Lucknow Super Giants captain looks remarkably fit as the franchise begins its preparations in Chennai. (READ MORE)

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