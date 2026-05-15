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IPL 2026 LSG vs CSK Live Score, Playing 11 Updates: Chennai eye Lucknow double to keep Playoffs hope alive

IPL 2026 LSG vs CSK Live Cricket Score, Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings Playing 11 Today Match Updates: Ruturaj Gaikwad's CSK will take on Rishabh Pant's LSG at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

By: Sports Desk
May 15, 2026 03:58 PM IST
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IPL 2026, LSG vs CSK Live Score: Sanju Samson is in focus for Chennai in Lucknow. (BCCI)IPL 2026, LSG vs CSK Live Score: Sanju Samson is in focus for Chennai in Lucknow. (BCCI)

IPL 2026 LSG vs CSK Live Cricket Score, Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings Playing 11 Today Match Updates: CSK will be on the hunt for a crucial double when they take on LSG yet again after five days. On a better Chennai wicket, CSK were left to pick up from a brutal Josh Inglis onslaught. The sheer carnage from his rollicking 87 had given such a giddy headstart for Lucknow before the middle-order blew up the advantage like they have all season.

LSG vs CSK IPL 2026 Live Cricket Score, Full Scorecard – WATCH HERE

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And yet the Powerplay biffing was so strong that Lucknow could muster a total that CSK hadn’t chased down in nearly seven years. While several quarters had written off the young fledgling Super Kings this year, the exciting parts of the unit stood up when it mattered. When Sanju Samson could not provide a stable and long start for once, Urvil Patel stepped up into his shoes and provided a marauding knock.

As the chase lingered on to the final over and sealed with a couple of swipes from Shivam Dube, CSK will be wary of what the Lucknow bowling attack can do in their own backyard, even if they don’t have grand stakes like the Playoffs the five-time champions are chasing.

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15:56 (IST)15 May 2026

LSG vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2026: Match Squads

Lucknow Super Giants Squad: Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Aiden Markram, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Himmat Singh, Mohammed Shami, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Prince Yadav, Mukul Choudhary, Abdul Samad, Manimaran Siddharth, Mayank Yadav, George Linde, Anrich Nortje, Matthew Breetzke, Mohsin Khan, Arjun Tendulkar, Ayush Badoni, Akash Maharaj Singh, Arshin Kulkarni, Naman Tiwari

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Urvil Patel, Kartik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Prashant Veer, Akeal Hosein, Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary, Gurjapneet Singh, Matthew Short, Sarfaraz Khan, Akash Madhwal, Dian Forrester, MS Dhoni, Matt Henry, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Chahar, Spencer Johnson, Aman Khan, Zakary Foulkes, Macneil Noronha

15:43 (IST)15 May 2026

LSG vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2026: Welcome

The Playoffs race is tightening and Chennai Super Kings are flying an unlikely dream even when a young group has been stung by injuries aplenty. The latest casualty is Jamie Overton, who has played a crucial role for Chennai this season with the ball. And with the beleaguered Lucknow coming up on a tricky Ekana surface, CSK will have their task cut out in finding the two points tonight. 

Who is CSK’s Urvil Patel who hit 6,6,6,6,6,4,6

When Urvil Patel walked in on the chase five days ago, Lucknow Super Giants was breathing easy. 203 to defend, they had seen the back of Sanju Samson early. In a season when CSK have blown hot and cold, they are an outfit that has been over-reliant on Samson for the heavy lifting. But then Urvil exploded like nearly none before in the IPL. READ MORE

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