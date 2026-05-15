IPL 2026 LSG vs CSK Live Score, Playing 11 Updates: Chennai eye Lucknow double to keep Playoffs hope alive

IPL 2026 LSG vs CSK Live Cricket Score, Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings Playing 11 Today Match Updates: CSK will be on the hunt for a crucial double when they take on LSG yet again after five days. On a better Chennai wicket, CSK were left to pick up from a brutal Josh Inglis onslaught. The sheer carnage from his rollicking 87 had given such a giddy headstart for Lucknow before the middle-order blew up the advantage like they have all season.

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And yet the Powerplay biffing was so strong that Lucknow could muster a total that CSK hadn’t chased down in nearly seven years. While several quarters had written off the young fledgling Super Kings this year, the exciting parts of the unit stood up when it mattered. When Sanju Samson could not provide a stable and long start for once, Urvil Patel stepped up into his shoes and provided a marauding knock.

As the chase lingered on to the final over and sealed with a couple of swipes from Shivam Dube, CSK will be wary of what the Lucknow bowling attack can do in their own backyard, even if they don’t have grand stakes like the Playoffs the five-time champions are chasing.

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