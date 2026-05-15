LSG vs CSK IPL 2026 Playing 11 Today Match: Who replaces Jamie Overton in Chennai team vs Lucknow?

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) IPL 2026 Playing 11 Today Match, Squad, Players List: Out of contention Lucknow Super Giants will look to follow Mumbai Indians’ footsteps to be another team who are out of contention, acting as a banana peel unit against Chennai Super Kings, who has a chance to leapfrog Punjab Kings and go into the playoffs spot after PBKS lost to MI on Thursday.

Coming to the team news, Lucknow will not have Mohsin Khan and they might opt to go for Mayank Yadav in place of Avesh Khan in the lineup. Except for that, there won’t likely be any changes. For Chennai Super Kings though, they have to change their starting lineup once again with another player going down to injury. Jamie Overton is the latest to be ruled out of the remainder of the tournament so expect Spencer Johnson to