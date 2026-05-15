LSG vs CSK IPL 2026 Playing 11 Today Match: Who replaces Jamie Overton in Chennai team vs Lucknow?

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) IPL 2026 Playing 11 Today Match, Squad, Players List: The Indian Express predicts the probable lineups for Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana.

By: Sports Desk
2 min readMay 15, 2026 11:00 AM IST
LSG vs CSK IPL 2026 Playing 11LSG vs CSK IPL 2026 Playing 11: Lucknow Super Giants host Chennai Super Kings at the Ekana. (PTI)
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Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) IPL 2026 Playing 11 Today Match, Squad, Players List: Out of contention Lucknow Super Giants will look to follow Mumbai Indians’ footsteps to be another team who are out of contention, acting as a banana peel unit against Chennai Super Kings, who has a chance to leapfrog Punjab Kings and go into the playoffs spot after PBKS lost to MI on Thursday.

Coming to the team news, Lucknow will not have Mohsin Khan and they might opt to go for Mayank Yadav in place of Avesh Khan in the lineup. Except for that, there won’t likely be any changes. For Chennai Super Kings though, they have to change their starting lineup once again with another player going down to injury. Jamie Overton is the latest to be ruled out of the remainder of the tournament so expect Spencer Johnson to

LSG vs CSK Predicted XIIs

Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Urvil Patel, Kartik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Akeal Hosein, Prashant Veer, Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary, Spencer Johnson

Lucknow Super Giants: Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (c&wk), Aiden Markram, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Himmat Singh, Mohammed Shami, Mayank Yadav, Digvesh Rathi, Prince Yadav

LSG vs CSK IPL 2026 Squads

Lucknow Super Giants Squad: Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Aiden Markram, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Himmat Singh, Mohammed Shami, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Prince Yadav, Mukul Choudhary, Abdul Samad, Manimaran Siddharth, Mayank Yadav, George Linde, Anrich Nortje, Matthew Breetzke, Mohsin Khan, Arjun Tendulkar, Ayush Badoni, Akash Maharaj Singh, Arshin Kulkarni, Naman Tiwari

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Urvil Patel, Kartik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Prashant Veer, Akeal Hosein, Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary, Gurjapneet Singh, Matthew Short, Sarfaraz Khan, Akash Madhwal, Dian Forrester, MS Dhoni, Matt Henry, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Chahar, Spencer Johnson, Aman Khan, Zakary Foulkes, Macneil Noronha

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