Lucknow Super Giants have announced the players they will retain ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League auctions next month.

Earlier this year, LSG had completed a blockbuster trade when they swapped their captain Rishabh Pant to Delhi Capitals with spinner Kuldeep Yadav. After a nightmarish couple of seasons at LSG, Pant reunited with DC. Familiarity has come at a cost for him, with his remuneration dropping from Rs 27 crore to Rs 15 crore. Kuldeep, meanwhile, made the trip from Delhi to Lucknow for Rs 13.25 crore.

What are the rules of IPL retentions?

When there is a mega auction, there is a limit to the number of players, be it overseas or the Indians, that the squads can retain. But this time around, as it is not a mega auction, teams can retain around as many players as they wish to. Despite the flexible rules, the franchises need to have 25 players, and the purse for each franchise will be around Rs 157 crore.