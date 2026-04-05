WATCH: LSG’s Nicholas Pooran has brain fade moment, gets run out in bizarre manner vs SRH

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Lucknow Super Giants Nicholas Pooran had a brain fade moment while playing against the Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday when he was dismissed in bizarre fashion. It happened in the 14th over of the match when he was facing Shivang Kumar.
Pooran went for a sweep and got some portion of the bat to the delivery and thought that the ball had gotten past the keeper and he tried to take a run. But the ball had gone right into the gloves of Ishan Kishan who flicked off the bails. It was a terrible misjudgment and ended up costing LSG a wicket as they went 4 down for 105 runs while chasing 157.
Earlier, Mohammed Shami’s inspirational opening spell was pivotal in Lucknow Super Giants restricting Sunrisers Hyderabad to 156 for 9 despite a fantastic counter-attacking century stand by Heinrich Klaasen and Nitish Kumar Reddy in an IPL match here on Sunday.
Nicholas Pooran is same guy who take retirement only to play t20 leagues for money and adds promotion now he totally failed since last year .
Maybe Nicholas Pooran might be change his decision and will take U – Turn from retirement pic.twitter.com/290RWFGDSV
— Dilkesh (@Dilkesh1807) April 5, 2026
After having their backs to the wall with scorecard reading an abysmal 35 for 4 after the first 10, Klaasen (62 off 41 balls) and Reddy (56 off 33 balls) threw caution to the wind with ‘offense is the best defense’ policy as balls flew into the stands with monotonous regularity in a record fifth wicket stand of 116 runs in 10.3 overs.
However once both were dismissed in quick succession, LSG once again came back into the game to restrict the home team to under 160.
This was after Shami’s incredible figures of 4-0-9-2, comprising 18 dot balls that really had SRH on the mat as the celebrated top three of Travis Head (7), Abhishek Sharma (0) and skipper Ishan Kishan (1) were back in the dug-out.
Worse, the hard-hitting Liam Livingstone also headed back, thanks to smart glovework by LSG skipper Rishabh Pant.
But once the back 10 started, things suddenly changed as the next five overs from 11-15 produced an astounding 79 runs with leg-spinner Digvesh Rathi, after giving only 10 runs in his first two overs, went for 36 in his next two.
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