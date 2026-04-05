WATCH: LSG’s Nicholas Pooran has brain fade moment, gets run out in bizarre manner vs SRH

Lucknow Super Giants Nicholas Pooran had a brain fade moment while playing against the Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday when he was dismissed in bizarre fashion. It happened in the 14th over of the match when he was facing Shivang Kumar.

Pooran went for a sweep and got some portion of the bat to the delivery and thought that the ball had gotten past the keeper and he tried to take a run. But the ball had gone right into the gloves of Ishan Kishan who flicked off the bails. It was a terrible misjudgment and ended up costing LSG a wicket as they went 4 down for 105 runs while chasing 157.