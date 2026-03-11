LSG IPL 2026 Schedule: Lucknow Super Giants fixtures list, match dates, timings, venues

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2026 Match Schedule, Dates and Fixtures List: Lucknow Super Giants will start their IPL 2026 season against Delhi Capitals at home, then play an away game against Sunrisers Hyderabad, followed by a trip to Kolkata to face the three-time champions and return home to face Gujarat Titans.
Although Lucknow Super Giants started the 2025 campaign well, they lost their bearings halfway through the season. Rishabh Pant’s form was a major concern for the franchise alongside their bowling returns. Their batting was filled with firepower, but the bowling lacked the same cutting edge. As per their retentions the franchise released Ravi Bishnoi after having placed a lot of faith in retaining him before the mega auction, with the spinner being let go after a less than impressive season to go with the rise of Digvesh Rathi. LSG had also let go of David Miller and Akash Deep while retaining most of their core.
LSG has acquired veteran Indian pacer Mohammed Shami from Sunrisers Hyderabad for a hefty sum of Rs. 10 crore. To further consolidate a pace attack that was marred by injuries last season, they also brought in Arjun Tendulkar from the Mumbai Indians for Rs. 30 lakh. They have also conducted three separate all-cash deals in an attempt to revamp their squad and free up purse value. The franchise traded pace-bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur to the Mumbai Indians for Rs. 2 crore for the upcoming season.
LSG full squad: Rishabh Pant(C), Aiden Markram, Himmat Singh, Matthew Breetzke, Mukul Choudhary, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Josh Inglis, Nicholas Pooran, Mitchell Marsh, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahamad, Arshin Kulkarni, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ayush Badoni, Mohammad Shami, Avesh Khan, M. Siddharth, Digvesh Singh, Akash Singh, Prince Yadav, Arjun Tendulkar, Anrich Nortje, Naman Tiwari, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan
Lucknow Super Giants (SRH) IPL 2026 Schedule – Match List
|Home
|Away
|Venue
|Date
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Delhi Capitals
|Lucknow
|1/04/2026
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Hyderabad
|5/04/2026
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Kolkata
|9/04/2026
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Gujarat Titans
|Lucknow
|12/04/2026
