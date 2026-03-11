LSG IPL 2026 Schedule: Lucknow Super Giants fixtures list, match dates, timings, venues

Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2026 Match Schedule, Dates and Fixtures List: Lucknow Super Giants will start their IPL 2026 season against Delhi Capitals at home, then play an away game against Sunrisers Hyderabad, followed by a trip to Kolkata to face the three-time champions and return home to face Gujarat Titans.

Although Lucknow Super Giants started the 2025 campaign well, they lost their bearings halfway through the season. Rishabh Pant’s form was a major concern for the franchise alongside their bowling returns. Their batting was filled with firepower, but the bowling lacked the same cutting edge. As per their retentions the franchise released Ravi Bishnoi after having placed a lot of faith in retaining him before the mega auction, with the spinner being let go after a less than impressive season to go with the rise of Digvesh Rathi. LSG had also let go of David Miller and Akash Deep while retaining most of their core.