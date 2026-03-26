LSG IPL 2026 Full Schedule: Lucknow Super Giants fixtures list, match dates, timings, venues

LSG IPL 2026 Full Schedule, Fixtures, Match List, Dates, Venue: Check here the Lucknow Super Giants schedule, matches list, dates, venue ahead of the Indian Premier League 2026.

By: Sports Desk
3 min readMar 26, 2026 08:49 PM IST
Rishabh Pant Lucknow Super Giants LSGRishabh Pant (c) of Lucknow Super Giants with his team in the IPL match vs Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata. (Sportzpics)
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Lucknow Super Giants Full IPL 2026 Match Schedule, Dates and Fixtures List: Lucknow Super Giants will start their IPL 2026 season against Delhi Capitals at home, then play an away game against Sunrisers Hyderabad, followed by a trip to Kolkata to face the three-time champions and return home to face Gujarat Titans.

According to the second phase of fixtures, Lucknow will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru next on April 15 in an away fixture which will be followed by another away match vs the Punjab kings on April 19. They will then host Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders on April 22 and 26 before going to Mumbai to face the Mumbai Indians on May 4. They will then play a home fixture against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on May 7, followed by an away fixture vs the Chennai Super Kings on May 10.

After that, they will host Chennai Super Kings on May 15, followed by an away match against the Rajasthan Royals on May 19 and then will end their group stage commitments with a home match against Punjab Kings on May 23.

After the first phase of the IPL 2026 schedule comprising 20 matches were revealed earlier this month, the BCCI revealed the remaining fixtures on Thursday. The remainder of the league stage, comprising 50 matches, will be played from April 13 to May 24, 2026, across 12 venues in India.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Full IPL 2026 Schedule – Match List

A quick look at Lucknow Super Giants’ schedule for IPL 2026:

Ekana Stadium, Lucknow to host games on

  • April 1, 2026 – Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals
  • April 12, 2026 – Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans
  • April 22, 2026 – Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals
  • April 26, 2026- Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders
  • May 7, 2026- Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
  • May 15, 2026- Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings
  • May 23, 2026- Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings

Lucknow Super Giants’ away games

  • April 5, 2026 – Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants – Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
  • April 9, 2026- Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants- Eden Gardens, Kolkata
  • April 15, 2026- Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants- M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
  • April 19, 2026- Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants- Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, New Chandigarh
  • May 4, 2026- Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants- Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
  • May 10, 2026- Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants- M Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
  • May 19, 2026: Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants- Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

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