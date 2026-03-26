LSG IPL 2026 Full Schedule: Lucknow Super Giants fixtures list, match dates, timings, venues

Rishabh Pant (c) of Lucknow Super Giants with his team in the IPL match vs Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata. (Sportzpics)

Lucknow Super Giants Full IPL 2026 Match Schedule, Dates and Fixtures List: Lucknow Super Giants will start their IPL 2026 season against Delhi Capitals at home, then play an away game against Sunrisers Hyderabad, followed by a trip to Kolkata to face the three-time champions and return home to face Gujarat Titans.

According to the second phase of fixtures, Lucknow will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru next on April 15 in an away fixture which will be followed by another away match vs the Punjab kings on April 19. They will then host Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders on April 22 and 26 before going to Mumbai to face the Mumbai Indians on May 4. They will then play a home fixture against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on May 7, followed by an away fixture vs the Chennai Super Kings on May 10.