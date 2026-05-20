‘We are a f*****ng good team…’: Rishabh Pant reacts to LSG’s ninth IPL 2026 defeat

On a day when he was removed as vice-captain of the Indian Test team and dropped from the ODI team, Rishabh Pant saw his IPL side, Lucknow Super Giants, suffer their ninth defeat of the season. Lucknow suffered a seven-wicket loss against Rajasthan Royals in their penultimate match of the season. With one match remaining in the season, Pant was asked how the team is looking ahead to the game. Despite seeing a string of frustrating defeats this season, Pant shared how his team was still a ‘f****ng good team’.

“See, like I said, you know, we are proud as a team regardless of how the situation is right now. You know the kind of team we have, you know we can win this , regardless of anything, we are confident enough as a team and, you know, as individual, it hasn’t gone our way and everyone knows that, but that doesn’t take away the fact that we are a f****ng good team,” Pant said after the match while talking with Ian Bishop on JioHotstar.