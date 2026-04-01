Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs dig DC out of trouble, power them to six-wicket win over LSG

Sameer Rizvi’s 70 off 47 balls in a 119-run partnership in just 76 balls with Tristan Stubbs dug the Delhi Capitals out of trouble and powered them to a six-wicket win over the Lucknow Super Giants in the 2026 Indian Premier League at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Wednesday. Chasing a target of 142, Rizvi and Stubbs first steadied a rickety DC batting lineup before eventually taking the team to the target with 17 balls to spare. DC are thus off to a winning start, with this being both sides’ first match this season.

AS IT HAPPENED | LSG vs DC, IPL 2026

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DC were off to a disastrous start to their chase of 142 with veteran pacer Mohammed Shami dismissing KL Rahul off the very first ball of the innings. Rahul mistimed an inside-out cover drive straight into the hands of the fielder at deep point in his golden duck. The collapse continued for DC in the powerplay, with Nitish Rana falling to Mohsin Khan in the fourth over and then Prince Yadav dismissing opener Pathum Nissanka and DC captain Axar Patel in the fifth. DC found themselves tottering at 26/4 at that point.