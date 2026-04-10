‘We’ve got to get this kid’: How team analyst persuaded LSG hto buy Mukul Choudhary and why coach Justin Langer sees a Virat Kohli in him

In a 12-second clip shared by the Lucknow Super Giants on social media shortly past midnight on Friday, head coach Justin Langer is heard speaking to a coaching staff member. “In the next four months, I’m going to turn him into the scariest No.6-7 batter in India,” Langer says, before turning his focus on a 21-year-old Mukul Choudhary.

The Rajasthan hard-hitter had made his presence felt on the IPL only a few minutes ago, starring in a sensational 182-run chase for LSG at the Eden Gardens against Kolkata Knight Riders. Marking his arrival in the big league with a sensational 54 not out off 27 balls, Mukul’s knock single-handedly powered LSG’s chase in the death overs, making him the first Indian batter to smash a half-century in the final five overs in an IPL innings.

Young Mukul grew up in Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu, where serious cricket infrastructure is hard to come by. His father, Dalip Kumar Choudhary, always wanted him to pursue the sport, but didn’t quite know how to make it happen in the beginning. Money was tight, and opportunities were limited, but he kept looking for a way.

ALSO READ | What makes Mukul Choudhary a thrilling watch: A nonchalant attitude, cool in crisis and maximums on speed-dial

‘Got to get this kid’

Head coach Langer had his team analyst to thank for the discovery of Mukul. Yet to earn a consistent run in the senior circuit for Rajasthan, Mukul’s raw power and wrist game did not go unnoticed at the auction table in December 2025, when LSG shelled out Rs 2.60 crore for his services.

“We saw him earlier at a training camp a few months ago, the first time we picked him up. There’s so much talent in this country. A big shout-out goes to Shrinivas, our data analyst, who said, ‘Coach, we’ve got to get this kid.’ So we did, and we were lucky to,” Langer told in a post-match interview with JioHotstar.

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The former Australia coach also raved about Mukul’s athleticism, a glimpse of which was seen with his rasping lofted strike over cover off a wide yorker from the penultimate delivery of the chase, helping LSG level the scores. Langer event further, likening the youngster’s running between the wickets to that of India legend Virat Kohli.

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“What I love most about him is that he’s a real athlete. The way he runs between the wickets is elite, like Virat. But the other thing is his game sense. We’ve had some practice games, and the way he talks about the game makes it feel like he’s played 300 matches already. He’s got power, he’s a great athlete, and he’s got grace. As we both know, that’s a pretty good combination,” he added.

ALSO READ | The journey behind Mukul Choudhary’s 54*: A move, a setback, a shift

Langer revealed that the Rajasthan wicket-keeper was no stranger to the situation that fuelled his story on Thursday night.

“He’s played a bit of cricket, not a heap though. But there are very few players like the Tim Davids and the Andre Russells. I’m not even going to compare him, but those kinds of players build careers around finishing games. That’s how he’s grown up playing. He’s used to finishing games, he thinks about it, and he’s only 22 years old. He’s so young, but he’s got that look in his eyes,” Langer said.

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“He’s hungry. His parents and family will be very proud of him today. When you first come in, you try so hard, and this will be a massive moment in his life and career,” the former Aussie opener added.