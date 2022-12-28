scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 28, 2022

LPL performers rewarded as Avishka Fernando makes comeback for India tour Colombo

Fernando last played for Sri Lanka in February, after which he was sidelined due to an injury.

Sri Lanka Cricket picked a 20-member squad for three T20s and as many ODIs. (FILE)

Top-order batter Avishka Fernando on Wednesday earned a recall to Sri Lanka’s limited overs squad for the away series against India beginning January 3 in Mumbai.

Fernando last played for Sri Lanka in February, after which he was sidelined due to an injury. He comes back into the team following an impressive run in the recently held Lanka Premier League. The 24-year-old is part of both the squads.

Sri Lanka Cricket picked a 20-member squad for three T20s and as many ODIs. Another LPL performer Sadeera Samarawickrama has been picked in the team at the expense of Dinesh Chandimal. Chamika Karunaratne has made a comeback after a productive LPL.

Dasun Shanaka will captain both the teams with Wanindu Hasaranga being his deputy in the T20 format and Kusal Mendis in the ODIs. After the T20 series opener in Mumbai, the teams travel to Pune (January 5) and Rajkot (January 7). The ODI series will be played in Guwahati, Kolkata and Thiruvananthapuram on January 10, 12 and 15 respectively.

Squad: Dasun Shanaka (C), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kusal Mendis (VC for ODIs), Bhanuka Rajapaksa (only for T20Is), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga (VC for T20Is), Ashen Bandara, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay (only for ODIs), Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Kasun Rajitha, Nuwanidu Fernando (only for ODIs), Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madushan, Lahiru Kumara, Nuwan Thushara (only for T20Is).

First published on: 28-12-2022 at 19:28 IST
