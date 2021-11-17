Loved SRH the most for years but they dropped me without giving a reason: David Warner

David Warner, who led Sunrisers Hyderabad to their only Indian Premier League title in 2016, was stripped off captaincy in May, 2021 before being dropped from the playing XI for the second time this year. However, the southpaw turned things around in the T20 World Cup and ended as the Player of The Tournament, playing crucial knocks in the semifinal and final and helping his side claim their first T20 title.

After the IPL was suspended midway in May, Warner had opted to skip Australia’s tours of Bangladesh and West Indies and entered the second leg of the league without much game time.

Warner, who found his momentum in the recently-concluded World Cup, was stripped off captaincy and dropped from the ‘team I loved the most for years’. He said that he was not even provided with reasons behind it. In an interview to Economic Times, Warner said, “When you are dropped from the team you have loved the most for years without any real fault of yours and stripped of captaincy without being given a reason, it hurts. At the same time there are no complaints. The fans in India have always been there for me and it is for them that you play. We play to entertain. We play to push for excellence.”

Warner, however, knew that his hardwork in the nets will pay off. “Whatever may have been the reason for me not finding a spot in an IPL team, I can tell you I was training the hardest I ever did. I didn’t not miss a single day. I was batting extremely well in the nets and it was only a matter of time before it all started to work out,” the 35-year old said.

“So yes, while it hurt, I knew I will have another opportunity. Sport is a great leveller and if you are true to the sport and keep working hard, you will always have a second chance. I just wanted to keep working the hardest and stay true. I am glad it worked out for me,” said Warner.

SRH assistant coach Brad Haddin feels the decision to drop Warner during the IPL had nothing to do with matters related to cricket. Haddin said that it was the lack of match practice that made them drop Warner from the line-up.

The 35-year-old looked off-colour in Australia’s warm-up games but eventually found his rhythm in the tournament proper. He amassed 289 runs, including a half century in the final against New Zealand.