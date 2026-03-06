‘A lot tighter than it looks’: Ravi Shastri praises India after seven-run semi-final win

Ravi Shastri said the India-England semi-final was lot more closer than the eventual margin of seven runs in Mumbai on Thursday. (AP Photo)

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri commended India’s exciting seven-run win over England in the semi-final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. Shastri lauded Suryakumar Yadav and Co. for getting “absolutely everything” right from high-scoring drama to brilliant fielding efforts and courageous bowling․

The 499 runs scored in the match and the masterly innings played by Sanju Samson (89) and Jacob Bethell (105) aside, according to Shastri, the match was a lot closer than what the eventual 7-run margin of victory suggested․ The Indian fielding, especially two catches by Axar Patel, was the difference between the teams according to Shastri.

“It was a lot tighter than many people think․ Yes, it shows seven runs on the board, but for those catches from Axar Patel this could have gone either way․”