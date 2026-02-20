There is a lot of mental pressure when you play in front of crowd, admits Canada’s Saad Bin Zafar

Canada all-rounder Saad Bin Zafar has said playing in front of huge crowds at the T20 World Cup put them under a lot of pressure during the course of the tournament. Placed in Group D, Canada failed to get off the mark in the campaign, but they did have some close moments.

Right through the tournament, they got the opportunity to play in front of a good turnout, in particular during their matches in Chennai against New Zealand and Afghanistan. “There’s a lot of mental pressure when you play in front of the crowd, in front of the mass audience, not just the crowd at the ground, but also the very fact that the whole world is watching you, like it puts you under a lot of pressure. But as cricketers, we have to find ways to control our nerves and focus on the job on hand,” Saad said.