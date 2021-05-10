‘Lost my pillar of strength’: India spinner Piyush Chawla’s father passes away due to Covid-19

India spinner Piyush Chawla, who was part of the 2011 World Cup-winning team, lost his father Pramod Kumar on Monday due to Covid-19 complications. Piyush’s father was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Delhi after testing positive for coronavirus.

“Life won’t be same without him anymore, lost my pillar of strength today,” wrote the Mumbai Indians spinner on his official Instagram account. “With deepest grief, we announce that my beloved father, Mr Pramod Kumar Chawla, left for the heavenly abode on 10th May 2021. He was suffering from covid and post covid complications. We invite your kind thoughts and prayers in this difficult times. May his noble soul rest in peace.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Piyush Chawla (@piyushchawla_official_)

My dear brother Piyush Chawla’s father, Pramod uncle is no more. My deepest condolences to you & your family. I pray that you go thru this difficult time with patience. Uncle was a great soul and full of life. COVID has taken one more life! pic.twitter.com/ePHLip8AAq — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) May 10, 2021

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Piyush Chawla (@piyushchawla_official_)

Piyush, who once led India U-19 team in the World Cup, made his international debut in 2006. He has featured in three Tests, 25 ODIs and seven T20Is, with his last match coming in 2012. He was roped in by Mumbai Indians in the auction this year after being released by Chennai Super Kings. He had to remain on the bench in the first half of the season owing to Rahul Chahar’s great form for Mumbai.

Last week, Indian women team’s swashbuckling middle-order batter Veda Krishnamurthy’s elder sister passed away in Chikmagalur due to complications related to Covid-19, two weeks after her mother had also succumbed to the virus.