Losing 2019 World Cup is what I would like to forget: Yuzvendra Chahal

Chess player-turned-cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal knows the game well and he is known for trapping batsmen with his brilliant guile. But things did not go well in India’s favour during the 2019 World Cup in England and Chahal said one thing he would like to forget is that India lost the World Cup and now this regret will sustain until he holds the World T20 coming up next year.

Advertising

The leggie who hails from Jind (Haryana) is representing his state in the ongoing Vijay Hazare trophy and appeared in an India Today event. Chahal walked into bat after MS Dhoni fell in the 49th over of a 240-run chase against New Zealand in the rain-affected semi-final. Dhoni was looking set to pull off a miracle after a 116-run stand with Ravindra Jadeja that took India from 92 for 6 to 208 for 7.

“We played so well for 9 games but suddenly we were going out of the tournament. The rain wasn’t in our hands and so it won’t be right to say anything (about the interruption). It was the first time that we really wanted to go back to the hotel as soon as possible from the ground, ” he said in the event.

Eventually, Kohli’s side suffered a 18-run defeat to New Zealand at Old Trafford on July 10. India got bowled out for 221 in 49.3 overs in pursuit of 240 after the match was forced into the reserve day following the rain interruption.

Advertising

Since making his international debut in 2016, Yuzvendra Chahal has represented the country in 50 ODIs and 31 T20Is. The 29-year-old has picked up 85 wickets at 26.42 in ODIs and 46 wickets at 21.13 in T20Is.

Now, all eyes are on the 2020 ICC T20 World Cup which is scheduled to be the seventh ICC T20 World Cup tournament, with matches to be held in Australia from 18 October to 15 November 2020. The final will be held at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Indian players like Yuzvendra Chahal, Rishabh Pant, Kuldeep Yadav and Shreyas Iyer would like to make it to the national side and lift the cup.