An intense day of cricket and a cold beer in hand at Lord’s is a worthwhile fan experience. However, Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), which owns the Lord’s cricket ground have ended its alliance with the beer supplier BrewDog at the stadium after the beer’s brand and brewery were sold to Tilray Brands, which is known to make medicinal marijuana, following the alcoholic organisation’s getting into a turbulent period in its history.

The deal between MCC and BrewDog was struck in 2024 when the former announced a first-of-its-kind deal to make BrewDog the official beer partners for the next four years; however, the deal has come to an end prematurely just after one year. In a letter to members, Robert Lawson, the MCC chief executive, said: “I am writing to inform you that the MCC Committee has taken the decision to end its contracts with BrewDog, both as an Official Partner of MCC and as the Official Beer Supplier at Lord’s.