Lord’s cricket ground ends its alliance with BrewDog after Tilray Brands which produces medicinal marijuana, buys Beer company

An intense day of cricket and a cold beer in hand at Lord’s is a worthwhile fan experience. However, Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), which owns the Lord’s cricket ground have ended its alliance with the beer supplier BrewDog at the stadium after the beer’s brand and brewery were sold to Tilray Brands, which is known to make medicinal marijuana, following the alcoholic organisation’s getting into a turbulent period in its history.
The deal between MCC and BrewDog was struck in 2024 when the former announced a first-of-its-kind deal to make BrewDog the official beer partners for the next four years; however, the deal has come to an end prematurely just after one year. In a letter to members, Robert Lawson, the MCC chief executive, said: “I am writing to inform you that the MCC Committee has taken the decision to end its contracts with BrewDog, both as an Official Partner of MCC and as the Official Beer Supplier at Lord’s.
“Following recent changes to the brewery’s business operations, the Club believes this is the right step to ensure certainty and continuity ahead of the 2026 season. A competitive tender process to appoint a new supplier for the coming season and beyond will now begin.
“We are proud that 2025 saw record beer sales at Lord’s, reflecting a strong first year of the partnership. However, our priority is to guarantee the high-quality matchday experience that Members and visitors rightly expect; to do this, we need certainty from our suppliers.
“We thank BrewDog for their contribution over the past year.”
In addition to the Lord’s cricket ground, BrewDog also has associations with two other high-profile arrangements in operation within sport, including a sponsorship deal with Premier League football club West Ham United and a 10-year stadium naming rights deal with St Helens, of English rugby league’s Super League, struck last October.
