Looking at India squad, Suryakumar Yadav could have been there: Brian Lara

Surya Kumar Yadav of Mumbai Indians plays a shot against RCB. (BCCI/IPL)

West Indies great Brian Lara feels that a batsman of Suryakumar Yadav’s calibre should have been in the Indian white-ball squad for the tour of Australia.

The Mumbai Indians batsman’s non-inclusion, despite being seventh in the IPL run-getters’ list with 480 runs at a strike-rate of 145 plus, has become a major talking point.

“I see no reason why, looking at the (Indian) squad, he can’t be a part of it,” Lara said on Star Sports show ‘Cricket Connected’.

Lara said he is impressed not just by the runs but also the manner in which Yadav has scored them.

“Yeah, definitely. He is a class player. I don’t just look at players that score runs, I look at their technique, capabilities under pressure, positions that they are batting and for me.

“Suryakumar Yadav has done such a wonderful job for Mumbai.”

The only explanation that has come for the 30-year-old’s exclusion is the lack of space in the line-up. Lara said he fits the bill for the No.3 slot.

“He comes to bat on the back of Rohit Sharma, and Quinton de Kock and every time, they are under pressure, he comes in at No. 3,” he said.

“Just remember, other than the openers, the No. 3 batsman in any cricket team is normally your best player, your most reliable player and for me, he (Surya) has been that for Mumbai Indians,” he stated.

