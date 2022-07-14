scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 14, 2022

‘Look at the numbers he’s got, that doesn’t happen without ability and quality’: Sourav Ganguly backs under-pressure Virat Kohli

Kohli, who hasn’t scored a century since 2019, has been going through a lean patch for quite some time.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: July 14, 2022 10:26:02 am
Sourav Ganguly, Virat KohliKohli, who was out of the 1st ODI with a groin injury, is likely to miss the second one as well. (File)

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has backed up under pressure Virat Kohli and said, “ Yeah, look at the numbers he has got in international cricket that does not happen without ability and quality. Yes, he has had a tough time and he knows that.”

And as a result of Virat Kohli’s poor form, the former Indian skipper has been rested for the upcoming T20I series against West Indies.

Talking to ANI, Ganguly also added, “But he has been a great player himself, so he knows himself by his own standards. It is not been good and I see him coming back and doing well. He is going to find a way that makes him successful as he has been in the last 12-13 years or maybe even more and only Virat Kohli can do that. ”

Kohli has not scored a century since 2019, has been going through a lean patch for quite some time. He managed to score 1 and 11 in his two outings against England in T20Is. He had scored only 31 runs across two innings during the Birmingham Test.

India are currently playing England in an ODI series where they lead 1-0. Kohli, who was out of the 1st ODI with a groin injury, is likely to miss the second one as well.

