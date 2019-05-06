WATCH: Ziva Dhoni, alongside ‘papa’ MS Dhoni, urges Indians to vote

Former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his wife Sakshi on Monday cast their votes in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls. The couple performed their duty as citizens at a polling booth in Jawahar Vidya Mandir in Ranchi.

After the vote, Dhoni shared a video on Instagram urging the citizens to exercise their right to vote. In the video, the 37-year-old cricketer can be seen raising his index figure trying to highlight the indelible ink, while his daughter Ziva says “go and vote just like mumma and papa did.”

The veteran wicket-keeper batsman is currently engaged in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League and will be heading to Chennai for Chennai Super Kings’ qualifier clash against Mumbai Indians, which is scheduled to be held on Tuesday. The CSK skipper has been leading his side from the front and has amassed 368 runs in nine innings so far.

Several sports personalities have shared their picture on social media platforms asking the citizens to turn out in large numbers at the polling stations.

Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar last week tweeted a picture of his family after voting at a polling booth in Mumbai with the caption: “Voting this year has been so much more special with Sara and Arjun voting for the first time. I urge you all to go out and VOTE”

Voting this year has been so much more special with Sara and Arjun voting for the first time.

I urge you all to go out and VOTE too!#LokSabhaElections#GotInked@ECISVEEP pic.twitter.com/stUpabsZsg — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) 29 April 2019

A total of 51 constituencies across seven states are going to polls in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections. Besides, re-polling will be conducted in five polling booths for three Assembly and five Lok Sabha segments in three districts of Andhra Pradesh.

Fourteen seats in Uttar Pradesh, 12 in Rajasthan, seven each in West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh, five in Bihar and four in Jharkhand will go to polls, in addition to Ladakh and Anantnag constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir. This is the first election in Ladakh division following its split from the Kashmir division earlier this year.