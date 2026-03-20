Logistics a concern, but Dukes ball owner allays fear of ball shortage for county and Test season in England

The conflict in the Middle East has disrupted logistics of Dukes ball used in county cricket and Test matches in England, but owner Dilip Jajodia has assured that there would not be shortage of the hand-stitched balls for first-class cricket and the Test season. “We are ahead of the game with first-class cricket,” he tells The Indian Express, after reports emerged that some of the counties have been getting half their regular supply of balls.

The concern is largely logistical because the Dukes follow a hybrid model. The hides to make the ball are extracted from a breed of cattle called Aberdeen Angus reared in Scotland, which are then tanned in the Scottish town of Chesterfield, and sent to their units in India and Pakistan to be stitched. It is then transported back to England for the finishing touches at the factory in Walthamstow, UK. “You know, this stuff has to be transported. And if there’s a transport disruption, you know, there’s a disruption. You have to deal with it,” Jajodia explains. In a philosophical tone, he says: “The world is in turmoil. You know, rockets are firing everywhere. Airports are not working. Life just carries on normally, does it?