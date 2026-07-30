‘What’s the logic of orange?’ Ex-India captain fumes at hockey team’s jersey colour

Former India captain Viren Rasquinha has questioned the logic of Hockey India changing the Indian hockey team’s jersey from its traditional blue to orange. In sharp words he posted on social media, Rasquinha called the decision “embarrassing”.

Rasquinha was responding to a clip Hockey India had posted on X where it unveiled the jersey for the FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium and Netherlands 2026.

“I must say that Hockey India has done many good things for India. But this is embarrassing. The legacy and identity of the Indian team has always been BLUE. I wore the Blue jersey with pride for many years. Fans want to see our Indian team in blue. What is the logic of orange?” Rasquinha wrote on X.