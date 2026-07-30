‘What’s the logic of orange?’ Ex-India captain fumes at hockey team’s jersey colour

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Former India captain Viren Rasquinha has questioned the logic of Hockey India changing the Indian hockey team’s jersey from its traditional blue to orange. In sharp words he posted on social media, Rasquinha called the decision “embarrassing”.
Rasquinha was responding to a clip Hockey India had posted on X where it unveiled the jersey for the FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium and Netherlands 2026.
“I must say that Hockey India has done many good things for India. But this is embarrassing. The legacy and identity of the Indian team has always been BLUE. I wore the Blue jersey with pride for many years. Fans want to see our Indian team in blue. What is the logic of orange?” Rasquinha wrote on X.
Presenting the new India jersey! 🇮🇳
Every stitch tells a story. Every pattern, every colour carries India's pride.
Our teams are ready to once again do the country proud at the FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium & Netherlands 2026.
🎥: Select 2 (SD+HD)+ Khel & JioHotstar
🗓️: August… pic.twitter.com/8GvwbByapq
— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) July 27, 2026
https://platform.x.com/widgets.js
After a few users on X criticised Rasquinha for his post, he countered: “I’m seeing many unnecessary political comments on this. I don’t want to get into any of that. My simple and humble point is on pride, identity & legacy. India is to hockey what Argentina is to football. Will we ever see Argentina wearing orange and white stripes as their 1st jersey?”
In a video posted by Hockey India on their X handle, the federation said that saffron symbolises “courage, sacrifice and victory”, was inspired by the Indian flag and the rising sun, and “reflects new beginnings.”
The jersey will have mandala pattern in the centre near the torso to “celebrate India’s rich cultural heritage”. Hockey India also said the chest graphic was a modern interpretation of the Sudarshan Chakra and symbolised “strength, unity, and momentum.”
The jersey will have tricolour piping along the shoulders and sides, which “reinforces national pride.”
‘INDIA’ is written on the front of the jersey in stylised ‘Devanagari’ script to “celebrate linguistic and cultural diversity.”
“New jersey design embodies the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’ — One India, Supreme India,” HI said in the jersey launch video.
(With inputs from PTI)
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