‘Log baate karte rahenge’: Ajinkya Rahane responds to talk surrounding his future after 40-ball 67 for KKR vs MI in IPL 2026

Despite not having played for over three months, Rahane made his return with a 40-ball 67 at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. (CREIMAS)

“Let people talk, yaar about me. They have been talking about me for 20 years, let them talk”.

Before Sunday’s IPL 2026 opener against the Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders captain Ajinkya Rahane last played a match in December 2025. There have been some murmurs around his future as a player. Yet, despite not having played for over three months, he made his return with a 40-ball 67 at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

“I am really happy, the way I am batting at the moment. I am not here to show anyone how talented I am or what is my game. People are watching. Let them watch. Let them talk. I’m just happy with how I’m batting. Over the last 2–3 years, I’ve worked on improving my T20 game.”