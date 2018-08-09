BCCI case: Supreme Court dumps ‘one state, one vote’ policy

Supreme Court gives its approval to BCCI constitution with some amendments. (Source: File) Supreme Court gives its approval to BCCI constitution with some amendments. (Source: File)

The Supreme Court on Thursday approved the draft constitution of BCCI prepared by the Lodha panel with some modifications, giving full membership to Mumbai Cricket Association, Vidarbha, and Railways. The apex court also discarded the ‘One State One Vote’ policy recommended by the Lodha Panel, and granted membership to Saurashtra, Vadodara, Mumbai and Vidarbha cricket associations. The court also restored full BCCI membership of Railways, Services and Association of Universities, which were cancelled on recommendations of the Supreme Court-appointed Lodha panel.

The apex court also made changes in the cooling-off period of the BCCI officers. As per the amendments, the BCCI office bearers will be allowed to serve two consecutive terms, instead of one.

The Supreme Court’s three-judge bench, headed by Justice Dipak Misra, in its order, granted four weeks time to register the new modified constitution of BCCI with the Tamil Nadu Registrar of Societies.

The court also asked the state cricket associations to adopt the BCCI constitution within 30 days of the order and intimate the SC-appointed Committee of Administrators (COA). It further warned state cricket associations that non-compliance to the order will invite actions.

