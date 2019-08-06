Ind vs WI 3rd T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: When and Where to Watch IND vs WI 3rd T20I?

Advertising

India vs West Indies, Ind vs WI 3rd T20 Live Cricket Streaming Online: Team India will be aiming to whitewash the three-match T20 series in Guyana on Tuesday. Virat Kohli-led team has already made it 2-0 when they beat West Indies by 22-runs (DLS method) in the second match at Lauderhill, Florida.

Skipper Virat Kohli has already made it clear that the team will be looking forward to experimenting and shuffle the starting squad by bringing ‘few guys in.’ “Winning is always going to be a priority. But sealing the series gives the chance to bring few guys in. The idea is always going to be to win first. But winning the first two games gives the cushion,” said Kohli.

After the T20I series, India and West Indies will lock horns in a three-match ODI series which will be followed by a two-match Test series. Both Rishabh Pant and Manish Pandey have failed to leave an impact in the first two matches. KL Rahul is expected to come in place of Manish Pandey.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini.

West Indies: Carlos Brathwaite (capt), John Campbell, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicolas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard, Rovman Powell, Keemo Paul, Sunil Narine, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Anthony Bramble, Andre Russell, Khary Pierre.

What time does Ind vs WI 3rd T20I match start?

The India vs West Indies Ind vs WI 3rd T20I match will begin at 08:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 07:30 PM.

Where will Ind vs WI 3rd T20I match be played?

India vs West Indies 3rd T20I match will be played at Providence Stadium, Guyana.

Which TV channels will broadcast Ind vs WI 3rd T20I match?

India vs West Indies 3rd T20I match will telecast live on the Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 3.

How do I watch online live streaming of Ind vs WI 3rd T20I match?

The live streaming of India vs West Indies 3rd T20I match will be available on SonyLIV. You can also catch the live updates at indianexpress.com.