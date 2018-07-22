Live Cricket Score Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 5th ODI Live Streaming: Pakistan win toss, elect to bat first

Live Cricket Score Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 5th ODI Live Streaming: Zimbabwe take on Pakistan. Live Cricket Score Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 5th ODI Live Streaming: Zimbabwe take on Pakistan.

Live Cricket Score Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 5th ODI Live Streaming: Pakistan are on the verge of a series whitewash after completely dominating over Zimbabwe in all departments in the ODI series. The side led by Sarfraz Ahmed has taken a 4-0 lead in the series and need to register one more win to complete the clean sweep. For Zimbabwe, who have struggled to resist Pakistan, the 5th ODI is a chance to redeem themselves by picking up a consolation win. But against a side that is flying on a high, especially after the record-breaking 4th ODI, in which they scored 399 runs, the hosts have very little hopes of getting something. Catch Live score and updates of Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 5th ODI.