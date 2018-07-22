Live Cricket Score Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 5th ODI Live Streaming: Pakistan win toss, elect to bat first

Live Cricket Score Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 5th ODI Live Streaming: Pakistan are on the verge of a series whitewash after completely dominating over Zimbabwe in all departments in the ODI series. The side led by Sarfraz Ahmed has taken a 4-0 lead in the series and need to register one more win to complete the clean sweep. For Zimbabwe, who have struggled to resist Pakistan, the 5th ODI is a chance to redeem themselves by picking up a consolation win. But against a side that is flying on a high, especially after the record-breaking 4th ODI, in which they scored 399 runs, the hosts have very little hopes of getting something. Catch Live score and updates of Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 5th ODI.
Live Blog
Live Cricket Score Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 5th ODI Live Streaming: Catch Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 5th ODI Live Score and Updates
Live Cricket Score Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 5th ODI Live Streaming: Fakhar Zaman blazed Pakistan’s first ever double century in a one-day international in his team’s record 244-run victory against Zimbabwe on Friday. Zaman’s unbeaten 210 off 156 balls guided Pakistan to its highest ever ODI total of 399-1 after Pakistan won its first toss of the series and elected to bat. Zimbabwe’s dismal batting continued in the five-match series and it was bowled out for 155 in 42.4 overs to lose its fourth straight match by a heavy margin. Zaman’s opening partner, young Imam-ul-Haq scored 113, his second century of the series, as the left-handers notched another record-breaking 304 runs for the first wicket.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Zimbabwe (Playing XI): Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Hamilton Masakadza(c), Prince Masvaure, Peter Moor, Elton Chigumbura, Ryan Murray(w), Donald Tiripano, Liam Nicholas Roche, Wellington Masakadza, Chris Mpofu, Tendai Chatara
Pakistan (Playing XI): Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed(w/c), Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali, Junaid Khan
Pakistan have won the toss and elected to bat first!
Hello and welcome to our Live Blog on the 5th ODI between Zimbabwe and Pakistan. The visitors have taken a 4-0 lead in the series and need just a win to complete the series whitewash. For Zimbabwe, it is all about a matter of pride now, and they would be eager to get something out of the series. If the hosts manage to avoid a whitewash, it would be a huge morale booster for them. But for now, the things look bleak for them.