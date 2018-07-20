Live Cricket Score Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 4th ODI Live Streaming: Pakistan look to continue dominance

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe Live Cricket Score: Pakistan take on Zimbabwe in 4th ODI. (Source: AP)

Live Cricket Score Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 4th ODI Live Streaming: Pakistan thrashed Zimbabwe by nine wickets after bowling out the home team for just 67 runs in the third one-day international on Wednesday to take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series. Seamer Faheem Ashraf picked up a career-best 5-22 and left-arm fast bowler Junaid Khan returned to the one-day team with 2-7 as Zimbabwe was bowled out in 25.1 overs. Captain Hamilton Masakadza won his third successive toss, but Zimbabwe’s batsmen continued to struggle against Pakistan seamers. Opener Fakhar Zaman, dropped on 2 at first slip, made an unbeaten 43 off 24 balls and took Pakistan to 69-1 in just 9.5 overs. Blessing Mazurabani had Imam-ul-Haq caught behind off the very first ball with a superb bouncer before Zaman smashed the tall fast bowler for four boundaries in one over.