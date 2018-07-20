Live Cricket Score Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 4th ODI Live Streaming: Pakistan look to continue dominance

Live Cricket Score Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 4th ODI Live Streaming: Pakistan have carried on their form in the T20I cricket to the 50-overs format against Zimbabwe as they have won the series by picking up massive wins over the hosts in the first three ODIs. For the hosts, it has been a series of disappointments as they have struggled in both bowling and batting department. Now, with the series already decided, Pakistan have a chance to test their bench strength which might pave way for Zimbabwe to open doors for themselves and pick up a consolation win. Catch Live score and updates as Pakistan and Zimbabwe play the 4th ODI.
Live Blog
Live Cricket Score Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 4th ODI Live Streaming: Pakistan thrashed Zimbabwe by nine wickets after bowling out the home team for just 67 runs in the third one-day international on Wednesday to take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series. Seamer Faheem Ashraf picked up a career-best 5-22 and left-arm fast bowler Junaid Khan returned to the one-day team with 2-7 as Zimbabwe was bowled out in 25.1 overs. Captain Hamilton Masakadza won his third successive toss, but Zimbabwe’s batsmen continued to struggle against Pakistan seamers. Opener Fakhar Zaman, dropped on 2 at first slip, made an unbeaten 43 off 24 balls and took Pakistan to 69-1 in just 9.5 overs. Blessing Mazurabani had Imam-ul-Haq caught behind off the very first ball with a superb bouncer before Zaman smashed the tall fast bowler for four boundaries in one over.
Hello and welcome to our Live Blog on the 4th ODI between Zimbabwe and Pakistan. The series between the two teams has already been decided with Pakistan winning the first 3-ODIs. For the hosts, it is all about avoiding whitewash now, and they need to pick up a win against Pakistan in the 4th ODI today. For the visitors, it is a chance to test their bench strength.