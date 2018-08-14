Live Cricket Score Sri Lanka vs South Africa T20 Live Streaming: South Africa bundled out for 98

Live Cricket Score Sri Lanka vs South Africa T20 Live Streaming: South Africa won the ODI series against Sri Lanka by a 3-2 margin but it was South Africa which dominated the series. Now the focus shifts on the only T20I game between the two countries and South Africa have won the toss and elected to bat first in Colombo. Sri Lanka will hope that the change in format will bring some change in fortune for them and they can pocket the only game. Catch Live Cricket Score Sri Lanka vs South Africa T20 Game Live Streaming here.
Live Blog
Live Cricket Score Sri Lanka vs South Africa T20 Live Streaming: SL vs SA T20 Live T20 Match
Sri Lanka will be up against South Africa in this only T20I and they would look to continue the ODI form in this encounter too. Sri Lanka were clinical in their approach in the Test series but lost the plot in ODIs.
Sri Lanka bowled out South Africa for 98 in the only T20I match. The Sri Lankan bowlers have been brilliant in this match as they never allowed the batsmen to take an upperhand
Akila Dhananjaya continues to pick wickets and this time he sends David Miller back in the hut who miscued the sweep shot and is out for 16
Another one bites the dust for South Africa and Kagiso Rabada has been trapped in front of the stumps by Shanaka for a duck. South Africa are in all sorts of trouble now
South Africa continue to lose wickets and this time its Phelukwayo who has been cleaned up for a duck. SOuth AFrica are surely in a spot of bother at the moment
Play has been stopped due to rain as South Africa are 54/3 after 7 overs. Sri Lanka had a good start as they have picked three early wickets in powerplay
Hendricks fails to connect the ball and Dhananjaya cleans him up for 19. South Africa have lost three wickets in the powerplay overs and they 48/3 after 6
Quinton de Kock is run out and South Africa are 30/2. It was a huge mix-up in the middle between the two batsmen and the wicket-keeper batsman fails to reach the line
Dhananjaya de Silva has an important breakthrough early in the innings as he removes Hashim Amla for 0. Amla tried to slash a short-pitched delivery from the spinner but only managed to give a catch to Shanaka in the covers
Quinton de Kock has got three boundaries in the last four balls. The first one was an inside edge but since then he has been looking good with the bat.
South Africa have won the toss and elected to bat agaisnt Sri Lanka in the only T20I on this tour. The teams will come out for the national anthems shortly