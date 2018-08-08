Sri Lanka vs South Africa Live score Live streaming 4th ODI: South Africa look to continue winning streak

Sri Lanka vs South Africa Live score Live streaming 4th ODI: South Africa may have already won the series 3-0 but the remaining two matches of this series are far from being meaningless. With Faf Du Plessis out due to injury, Quinton De Kock has been made captain for the rest of the tour and he will be keen to prove that he is a worthy candidate for being next South Africa skipper. The Saffers will also look to sweep the series for good measure as a response to the defeat they suffered in the Test matches before this. A beleaguered Sri Lanka, on the other hand, will be hoping to salvage some pride in this match and the next one.
Live Blog
Sri Lanka vs South Africa Live score Live streaming 4th ODI: South Africa took an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match ODI series against Sri Lanka after beating them by 78 runs on Sunday. Chasing 364, Sri Lanka were bundled out for 285. The ODI series has thus far been the opposite of the Test matches. While Sri Lanka dominated in the latter, they have meekly surrendered to South Africa in the matches that have been played in ODI rubber so far. This and the next match will be a chance for them to salvage some pride.
But we don't have such welcome news first up. It seems dark clouds are covering the skies above Pallekele and the ground is covered by covers. This means that for some time, the coverage of this cricket match might cover the weather in Pallekele more than the match itself. Sri Lanka are in an absolute rut right now - their defeat in the 3rd ODI was their 11th in a row against South Africa and that is a sequence that runs all the way back to 2014 - and whether they hope the covers on the ground and the skies remain or come off depends upon how confident they are feeling anyway. If there is a gloom of self-doubt covering their thoughts then its best for the hosts that covers stay on and the sky remains covered by clouds. Covers, covers everywhere.