Sri Lanka vs South Africa Live score Live streaming 4th ODI: South Africa look to continue winning streak

Sri Lanka vs South Africa Live score Live streaming 4th ODI: David Miller during a practice session ahead of the fourth One Day International (ODI) against Sri Lanka. (Source: REUTERS)

Sri Lanka vs South Africa Live score Live streaming 4th ODI: South Africa took an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match ODI series against Sri Lanka after beating them by 78 runs on Sunday. Chasing 364, Sri Lanka were bundled out for 285. The ODI series has thus far been the opposite of the Test matches. While Sri Lanka dominated in the latter, they have meekly surrendered to South Africa in the matches that have been played in ODI rubber so far. This and the next match will be a chance for them to salvage some pride.