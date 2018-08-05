Live Cricket Score Sri Lanka vs South Africa 3rd ODI Live Streaming: South Africa look to seal series

Live Cricket Score Sri Lanka vs South Africa 3rd ODI Live Streaming: Sri Lanka take on South Africa. (Source: Reuters) Live Cricket Score Sri Lanka vs South Africa 3rd ODI Live Streaming: Sri Lanka take on South Africa. (Source: Reuters)

Live Cricket Score Sri Lanka vs South Africa 3rd ODI Live Streaming: South Africa have bounced back from the horrible Test series to take advantage early on in the ODI series. The Proteas have won both the opening contest in the 50-over series and look set to seal the series with another win. The visitors have not allowed Sri Lanka to score too many runs with clinical bowling attack, and have excelled with the bat as well. Things look bleak for Sri Lanka who are struggling to get much spin with the bowl. If Sri Lanka have to save the series, this is a must-win match for the home side. Catch Live score and updates of Sri Lanka vs South Africa 3rd ODI.