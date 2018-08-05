Live Cricket Score Sri Lanka vs South Africa 3rd ODI Live Streaming: South Africa look to seal series

Live Cricket Score Sri Lanka vs South Africa 3rd ODI Live Streaming: South Africa have bounced back from the horrible Test series to take advantage early on in the ODI series. The Proteas have won both the opening contest in the 50-over series and look set to seal the series with another win. The visitors have not allowed Sri Lanka to score too many runs with clinical bowling attack, and have excelled with the bat as well. Things look bleak for Sri Lanka who are struggling to get much spin with the bowl. If Sri Lanka have to save the series, this is a must-win match for the home side. Catch Live score and updates of Sri Lanka vs South Africa 3rd ODI.
Live Cricket Score Sri Lanka vs South Africa 3rd ODI Live Streaming: South Africa opener Quinton de Kock’s attacking 87 set up a four-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the second one-day international on Wednesday, handing the tourists a 2-0 lead in the five-match series. Chasing 245 for victory, South Africa reached their target with 43 balls to spare, giving themselves the perfect opportunity to pick up a series win in the 50-over format after going down 2-0 in the Test matches. De Kock and Hashim Amla gave the touring side the perfect platform in their run chase with an opening stand of 91 before spinner Akila Dananjaya dismissed Amla for 43. Dananjaya, who picked up 3-60, also sent back Aiden Markram soon after but de Kock and South Africa captain Faf du Plessis pegged Sri Lanka back with a 53-run stand for the third wicket.
Hello and welcome to our Live blog on Sri Lanka vs South Africa. Sri Lanka are 2-0 down in the series and must win the third encounter to get back into the series. South Africa have been excellent with both the bat and the bowl, and the home side need to plan out a new strategy. Winning the toss, and electing to bat first has not worked out best for them in the first two matches, and maybe Sri Lanka should look to chase this time around.