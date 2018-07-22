Live Cricket Score Sri Lanka vs South Africa 2nd Test Day 3 Live Streaming: Sri Lanka eye historic series whitewash

Live Cricket Score Sri Lanka vs South Africa 2nd Test Day 3 Live Streaming: Sri Lanka are in total control of the 2nd Test after they bowled out South Africa once again for just 124 runs on the board in the first innings. The spinners did the work for the hosts with Akila Dananjaya picking up a 5-wicket haul. The hosts have taken a strong lead of 365 runs and on Day 3, the target for them will be to just steer the total close to 500-run mark and then put the visitors on for chase. South Africa, will be keen to come on to bat as soon as possible and then go all in defensive mode to try and somehow chase the total. Still two days left, and if somehow Proteas can find a way to get back into the match, it will be an exciting Test cricketing action in store for the fans. Catch Live score and updates of the Day 3 of the 2nd Test between Sri Lanka and South Africa.
Live Cricket Score Sri Lanka vs South Africa 2nd Test Day 3 Live Streaming: Keshav Maharaj returned the second-best figures by a South African bowler in a test innings but Sri Lanka took a firm step towards a 2-0 series sweep after thoroughly dominating day two of the second and final test on Saturday. South Africa’s spin frailties were laid bare once again as the tourists collapsed for 124 to concede a first innings lead of 214 runs at Colombo’s Sinhalese Sports Club Ground. Sri Lanka, who made 338 in the first innings, were 151-3 at stumps after deciding not to impose follow-on against the tourists who now stare at the possibility of a second successive test defeat inside three days. Dimuth Karunaratne was batting on 59 at stumps, his fourth successive 50-plus knock in the series, with Angelo Mathews on 12 at the other end. For South Africa, left arm-spinner Maharaj took his match-haul to 11 wickets but his team were in dire straits.
Hello and welcome to our Live Blog on Day 3 of the 2nd Test between Sri Lanka and South Africa. It has been a match for the spinners, in which the hosts have dominated, while the Proteas have struggled. Apart from a splendid performance from Keshav Maharaj, who has taken 11 wickets in the match so far, no other South Africa player has done much anything else. Now, with Sri Lanka in the boxer's seat, the side led by Suranga Lakmal will look to cleansweep the series with another win and put a stamp on the world of Test cricket.