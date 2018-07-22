Live Cricket Score Sri Lanka vs South Africa 2nd Test Day 3 Live Streaming: Sri Lanka eye historic series whitewash

Live Cricket Score Sri Lanka vs South Africa 2nd Test Day 3 Live Streaming: Sri Lanka take on South Africa. (Source: Reuters) Live Cricket Score Sri Lanka vs South Africa 2nd Test Day 3 Live Streaming: Sri Lanka take on South Africa. (Source: Reuters)

Live Cricket Score Sri Lanka vs South Africa 2nd Test Day 3 Live Streaming: Sri Lanka are in total control of the 2nd Test after they bowled out South Africa once again for just 124 runs on the board in the first innings. The spinners did the work for the hosts with Akila Dananjaya picking up a 5-wicket haul. The hosts have taken a strong lead of 365 runs and on Day 3, the target for them will be to just steer the total close to 500-run mark and then put the visitors on for chase. South Africa, will be keen to come on to bat as soon as possible and then go all in defensive mode to try and somehow chase the total. Still two days left, and if somehow Proteas can find a way to get back into the match, it will be an exciting Test cricketing action in store for the fans. Catch Live score and updates of the Day 3 of the 2nd Test between Sri Lanka and South Africa.