Live Cricket Score Sri Lanka vs South Africa 2nd Test Day 2 Live Streaming: South Africa look to tighten noose

Live Cricket Score Sri Lanka vs South Africa 2nd Test Day 2 Live Streaming: If Sri Lanka spinners spun their webs around South Africa in the first Test, South Africa’s Keshav Maharaj in the 2nd Test showed he can do the same. The left-arm spinner took eight wickets on the first day of the second Test to leave the hosts reeling at 277/9 despite getting off to a solid start. On Day 2, South Africa, who need to win to save the series, will look to bowl out Sri Lanka as quickly as possible and put a solid total on the board before the close of the day. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, will be eager to bat as long as they can, and push for some wickets when getting down to bowling. Catch Live score and updates of Sri Lanka vs South Africa 2nd Test Day 2.
Live Blog
Live Cricket Score Sri Lanka vs South Africa 2nd Test Day 2 Live Streaming: Sri Lanka vs South Africa 2nd Test Live score and Updates
Live Cricket Score Sri Lanka vs South Africa 2nd Test Day 2 Live Streaming: South Africa’s left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj registered career-best figures of 8/116 to help the Proteas halt Sri Lanka at 277/9 on Day 1 of the second Test in Colombo. Maharaj’s figures were the best by a visiting spinner in the island nation. Pakistan’s Imran Khan and West Indies pacer Shannon Gabriel are the only other bowlers to take eight wickets in an innings against Sri Lanka. But none of them occurred in Sri Lanka. Throughout the day, Maharaj bowled 32 overs which included 6 maidens and gave away 116 runs at an economy rate of 3.62. This was after Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat first on a surface which seemed on the drier side. The Lankan’s got off to a good start with an opening stand of 100 runs in the first session but it was Maharaj who gave the first breakthrough with Dimuth Karunaratne‘s wicket on 53. Once the openers departed Sri Lanka lost 3 for 37 and 5 for 41 later in the day.
Hello and welcome to our Live blog on the 2nd Day of the 2nd Test between Sri Lanka and South Africa. Sri Lanka's plan to slow down the pace of the match to push for a draw faced a massive roadblock - with the name of Keshav Maharaj. The left-arm spinner took 8 wickets in the match as the hosts were left reeling at 277/9 at stumps on Day 1. On Day 2, plenty of more action to come with Sri Lanka coming down to bowl. South Africa had a poor performance with the bat and they would be eager to show their prowess now.