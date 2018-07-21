Live Cricket Score Sri Lanka vs South Africa 2nd Test Day 2 Live Streaming: South Africa look to tighten noose

Live Cricket Score Sri Lanka vs South Africa 2nd Test Day 2 Live Streaming: Sri Lanka take on South Africa. (Reuters)

Live Cricket Score Sri Lanka vs South Africa 2nd Test Day 2 Live Streaming: South Africa’s left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj registered career-best figures of 8/116 to help the Proteas halt Sri Lanka at 277/9 on Day 1 of the second Test in Colombo. Maharaj’s figures were the best by a visiting spinner in the island nation. Pakistan’s Imran Khan and West Indies pacer Shannon Gabriel are the only other bowlers to take eight wickets in an innings against Sri Lanka. But none of them occurred in Sri Lanka. Throughout the day, Maharaj bowled 32 overs which included 6 maidens and gave away 116 runs at an economy rate of 3.62. This was after Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat first on a surface which seemed on the drier side. The Lankan’s got off to a good start with an opening stand of 100 runs in the first session but it was Maharaj who gave the first breakthrough with Dimuth Karunaratne‘s wicket on 53. Once the openers departed Sri Lanka lost 3 for 37 and 5 for 41 later in the day.