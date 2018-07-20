Live Cricket Score Sri Lanka vs South Africa 2nd Test Day 1 Live Streaming: Sri Lanka win toss, elect to bat first

Live Cricket Score Sri Lanka vs South Africa 2nd Test Day 1 Live Streaming: After a disastrous first Test, the Proteas look to save the series in the 2nd Test against Sri Lanka at Colombo. The batting performance from the visitors left a lot to ask as they were bowled out for 126 and 73 in the two innings at Galle, with the Sri Lanka spinners doing all the damage. The hosts have a 1-0 lead in the series, and do not have anything to lose. Sri Lanka would be comfortable in pushing for a draw, and the onus to push for a win will be on South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis. South Africa would want to win the toss and prepare the script for the 2nd Test on the first day themselves. Catch Live score and updates of the first day of the 2nd Test between Sri Lanka and South Africa in Colombo.
Live Cricket Score Sri Lanka vs South Africa 2nd Test Day 1 Live Streaming: Still no captain and coach. Sri Lanka still expect to win, though. Rangana Herath doesn’t believe their ongoing absence will prevent Sri Lanka from completing an historic series victory against South Africa at Sinhalese Sports Club in the second and final Test from Friday. Even without suspended captain Dinesh Chandimal, coach Chandika Hathurusingha, and manager Asanka Gurusinha, Sri Lanka crushed South Africa by 278 runs inside three days of the first Test in Galle. Since then, all three men have been further punished by the ICC by being suspended for four one-day internationals for their roles in the team refusing to take the field against the West Indies last month on day three of the second Test in St. Lucia. Chandimal is allowed in the changing room on match days, while Hathurusingha isn’t allowed but can coach between matches. While admitting the extra punishment has been distracting, Herath says Sri Lanka is still receiving the help it needs from the captain and coach.
Dale Steyn starts the attack for South Africa. Danushka Gunathilaka and Dimuth Karunaratne start for Sri Lanka. HERE WE GO!
South Africa (Playing XI): Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Hashim Amla, Temba Bavuma, Faf du Plessis(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Theunis de Bruyn, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Dale Steyn, Lungi Ngidi
Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Danushka Gunathilaka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Roshen Silva, Niroshan Dickwella(w), Dilruwan Perera, Akila Dananjaya, Suranga Lakmal(c), Rangana Herath
South Africa have made two changes: Vernon Philander and Tabraiz Shamsi are out. They've been replaced by Lungi Ngidi and Theunis de Bruyn. Sri Lanka have replaced Lakshan Sandakan with Akila Dananjaya.
Sri Lanka captain Suranga Lakmal win the toss, and they would bat first.
Hello and welcome to our Live Blog on the first day of the 2nd Test between South Africa and Sri Lanka. It has not been a good start for the Proteas in the series and they are trailing 1-0 in the 2-match Test series. But they will have another crack to decipher Sri Lanka spin bowling and push to take the series to a 1-1 draw. Sri Lanka, who are still without a captain and a coach, could face a difficult time against a wounded visiting team. Who will take the advantage in the first Test.