Live Cricket Score Sri Lanka vs South Africa 2nd Test Day 1 Live Streaming: Sri Lanka win toss, elect to bat first

Live Cricket Score Sri Lanka vs South Africa 2nd Test Day 1 Live Streaming: Sri Lanka take on South Africa.

Live Cricket Score Sri Lanka vs South Africa 2nd Test Day 1 Live Streaming: Still no captain and coach. Sri Lanka still expect to win, though. Rangana Herath doesn’t believe their ongoing absence will prevent Sri Lanka from completing an historic series victory against South Africa at Sinhalese Sports Club in the second and final Test from Friday. Even without suspended captain Dinesh Chandimal, coach Chandika Hathurusingha, and manager Asanka Gurusinha, Sri Lanka crushed South Africa by 278 runs inside three days of the first Test in Galle. Since then, all three men have been further punished by the ICC by being suspended for four one-day internationals for their roles in the team refusing to take the field against the West Indies last month on day three of the second Test in St. Lucia. Chandimal is allowed in the changing room on match days, while Hathurusingha isn’t allowed but can coach between matches. While admitting the extra punishment has been distracting, Herath says Sri Lanka is still receiving the help it needs from the captain and coach.