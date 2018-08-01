Live Cricket Score Sri Lanka vs South Africa 2nd ODI Live Streaming: Sri Lanka lose Kusal Perera

Live Cricket Score Sri Lanka vs South Africa 2nd ODI Live Streaming: After a dominating performance in the Test series, Sri Lanka suffered a setback as they went on to lose the first ODI against South Africa by 5 wickets. It was a commandeering performance from the visitors, with Kagiso Rabada and Tabraiz Shamsi picking up four wickets each and Jean-Paul Duminy scoring a brisk fifty to put the Proteas in 1-0 lead in the 5-match series. In the 2nd ODI, Sri Lanka will be keen to bounce back and bring things on level terms. The onus, will once again be on Sri Lanka bowlers to put them on the path of victory. But Proteas will be fired up after the first win and might make things more difficult for the hosts. Catch Live score and updates as Sri Lanka face South Africa in the 2nd ODI.
Live Blog
WICKET! Andile Phehlukwayo strikes and Kusal Perera is GONE! He has been caught on mid-on. SL 56/3
Sri Lanka have crossed the 50-run mark and this is a good partnership of 43 runs in 57 balls between Niroshan Dickwella and Kusal Perera. SL 56/2
Lungi Ndigi on a hat-trick! Lungi Ngidi has dismissed Upul Tharanga and Kusal Mendis on back-to-back deliveries. Two-in-two for the seamer and Sri Lanka are on the backfoot once again. SL 13/2
Kagiso Rabada is on the attack for South Africa and Niroshan Dickwella and Upul Tharanga are in the middle for Sri Lanka with the bat. HERE WE GO!
Sri Lanka Playing XI: N Dickwella, WU Tharanga, K Mendis, MDKJ Perera, A Mathews, S Jayasuriya, NTLC Perera, A Dananjaya, S Lakmal, P Jayasuriya, K Rajitha
South Africa (Playing XI): Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock(w), Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis(c), Jean-Paul Duminy, David Miller, Willem Mulder, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi

Sri Lanka have won the toss and elected to bat first against South Africa in the 2nd ODI.
Sri Lanka have won the toss and elected to bat first against South Africa in the 2nd ODI.
Sri Lanka's Prabath Jayasuriya and Kasun Rajitha look set for their ODI debuts in today's match.
Hello and Welcome to our Live Blog on the 2nd ODI between Sri Lanka and South Africa. The Proteas are eager to continue their winning run in the ODI format after the 5-wicket victory over the hosts in the first ODI. Sri Lanka started off the limited-overs series on the backfoot, and have found themselves in a precarious situation now, where they are the ones needing to bounce back. After a dominating Test series, the first ODI was a setback and skipper Angelo Mathews would look to tidy things up.