Live Cricket Score Sri Lanka vs South Africa 2nd ODI Live Streaming: Sri Lanka lose Kusal Perera

Live Cricket Score Sri Lanka vs South Africa 2nd ODI Live Streaming: After a dominating performance in the Test series, Sri Lanka suffered a setback as they went on to lose the first ODI against South Africa by 5 wickets. It was a commandeering performance from the visitors, with Kagiso Rabada and Tabraiz Shamsi picking up four wickets each and Jean-Paul Duminy scoring a brisk fifty to put the Proteas in 1-0 lead in the 5-match series. In the 2nd ODI, Sri Lanka will be keen to bounce back and bring things on level terms. The onus, will once again be on Sri Lanka bowlers to put them on the path of victory. But Proteas will be fired up after the first win and might make things more difficult for the hosts. Catch Live score and updates as Sri Lanka face South Africa in the 2nd ODI.