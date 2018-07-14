Live Cricket Score Sri Lanka vs South Africa 1st test Day 3 Live Streaming: Sri Lanka eye win at Galle

Live Cricket Score Sri Lanka vs South Africa 1st test Day 3 Live Streaming: After bundling out Sri Lanka for 287, the Proteas could not manage to take any advantage as they were bowled out for 126 by the home side. Sri Lanka managed to extend their lead to 272 by the end of Day 2 at the cost of four wickets. With the match in hands, Sri Lanka would be eager to finish things as soon as possible to script a historic win against South Africa. Sri Lanka need to bat at least till the final session of the day and set the visitors for a total close to 400-450. The spinners can take it from there on. Catch Live score and updates as Sri Lanka and South Africa play the third day of the 1st Test.
Live Blog
Live Cricket Score Sri Lanka vs South Africa 1st test Day 3 Live Streaming: Sri Lanka’s slow bowlers spun a web around South Africa who collapsed for a meager 126 to concede significant first innings lead on a spin-dominated second day of the opening Test on Friday. Touring captain Faf du Plessis spent his 34th birthday trying to save his team’s blushes but even his fighting 49, the only 20-plus score in the innings, could not stop South Africa from registering their lowest total in Sri Lanka. Boosted by a first innings lead of 161, the hosts drove home the advantage to finish the day on 111 for four for an overall lead of 272 runs with six wickets in hand and a victory in sight. Former captain Angelo Mathews, who was batting on 14 at stumps, and Roshen Silva on 10 will return on Saturday hoping to bat South Africa out of the contest in the first match of the two-Test series.
(Reuters)
Hello and welcome to our Live Blog on the third day of the first Test between Sri Lanka and South Africa. The match is clearly bent towards the home team at the moment with a lead of 272 runs on the board. South Africa would be eager to finish things off and get a wriggle on in the match. South Africa need to take quick wickets on the third day to bounce back and set themselves up for an easy chase.