Live Cricket Score Sri Lanka vs South Africa 1st test Day 3 Live Streaming: Sri Lanka eye win at Galle

Sri Lanka vs South Africa 1st Test Day 2 Live: Sri Lanka and South Africa play first Test in Galle. (Source: AP)

Live Cricket Score Sri Lanka vs South Africa 1st test Day 3 Live Streaming: Sri Lanka’s slow bowlers spun a web around South Africa who collapsed for a meager 126 to concede significant first innings lead on a spin-dominated second day of the opening Test on Friday. Touring captain Faf du Plessis spent his 34th birthday trying to save his team’s blushes but even his fighting 49, the only 20-plus score in the innings, could not stop South Africa from registering their lowest total in Sri Lanka. Boosted by a first innings lead of 161, the hosts drove home the advantage to finish the day on 111 for four for an overall lead of 272 runs with six wickets in hand and a victory in sight. Former captain Angelo Mathews, who was batting on 14 at stumps, and Roshen Silva on 10 will return on Saturday hoping to bat South Africa out of the contest in the first match of the two-Test series.

(Reuters)