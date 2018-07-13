Live Cricket Score Sri Lanka vs South Africa 1st Test Day 2 Live Streaming: South Africa chase Sri Lanka’s 287

Live Cricket Score Sri Lanka vs South Africa 1st Test Day 2 Live Streaming: South Africa will resume their first innings from 4/1 after losing Aiden Markram to Rangana Herath just before stumps on Day 1. Dimuth Karunaratne had scored more than half the runs Sri Lanka managed in the first innings (287) and carried his bat for over two sessions. Of the 287 runs that Sri Lanka put up, 111 of them came in the last two wickets to highlight a disappointing show with the bat by the batsmen. Kagiso Rabada picked up four wickets while Tabraiz Shamsi snared three. Catch live score and updates as Sri Lanka vs South Africa 1st Test Day 2 continues in Galle.
Live Blog
Live Cricket Score Sri Lanka vs South Africa 1st Test Day 2 Live Score and Updates:
The surface has already shown signs of assisting the tweakers with Shamsi creating trouble for Sri Lanka. Now, the ball is in Sri Lanka's hands who have three spinners in their ranks led by the crafty and legendary Rangana Herath who has already taken one.
Hello and Good Morning! Welcome to our live coverage of South Africa's tour of Sri Lanka. On Day 1, Sri Lanka batted first and couldn't make much of an impact with Dimuth Karunaratne carrying the bat - scoring 158 runs. None in the top order did much of note and the eventual total of 287 was only fattened by 111 runs for the last two wickets. Kagiso Rabada continued his blistering pace to take four wickets while Tabraiz Shamsi picked three wickets. In reply, South Africa lost Markram before stumps. Dean Elgar and night watchman Keshav Maharaj will get things going on Day 2. South Africa trail by 283 runs