Live Cricket Score Sri Lanka vs South Africa 1st Test Day 2 Live Streaming: South Africa chase Sri Lanka’s 287

Sri Lanka vs South Africa 1st Test Day 2 Live: Sri Lanka and South Africa play first Test in Galle. (Source: Reuters)

Live Cricket Score Sri Lanka vs South Africa 1st Test Day 2 Live Streaming: South Africa will resume their first innings from 4/1 after losing Aiden Markram to Rangana Herath just before stumps on Day 1. Dimuth Karunaratne had scored more than half the runs Sri Lanka managed in the first innings (287) and carried his bat for over two sessions. Of the 287 runs that Sri Lanka put up, 111 of them came in the last two wickets to highlight a disappointing show with the bat by the batsmen. Kagiso Rabada picked up four wickets while Tabraiz Shamsi snared three. Catch live score and updates as Sri Lanka vs South Africa 1st Test Day 2 continues in Galle.