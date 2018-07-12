Sri Lanka vs South Africa 1st Test Day 1 Highlights: Sri Lanka bowled out for 287

Sri Lanka vs South Africa 1st Test Day 1 Highlights: South Africa were 4-1 at stumps Thursday in reply to Sri Lanka’s 287 all out on the opening day of the first Tat Galle International Stadium. Brief Scores: Sri Lanka 287 in 78.4 overs (Dimuth Karunaratne 158 not out; Kagiso Rabada 4-50, Tabraiz Shamsi 3-91), South Africa 4-1 in four overs (Rangana Herath 1-1).
Live Blog
Sri Lanka vs South Africa 1st Test Day 1 Highlights from Galle
South African speedster Dale Steyn makes his much-awaited return to the team ahead of Proteas’ tour of Sri Lanka for a two-match Test series. While the limelight will hover around Steyn, skipper Faf du Plessis has made a bold claim that once Steyn takes a backseat in his career, it will Rabad who will lead the attack in the near future. Stating that he has immense faith in Rabada’s ability, du Plessis maintained that the youngster has matured a lot over the past year. Addressing the media on the eve of the first Test against South Africa, he said, “Dale has been the spearhead, but I think KG (Rabada) will take over that mantle. He’s got the skill, he’s got the pace and he’s got the control to do well in all conditions around the world.”
That will be all for the day in Galle. South Africa end the day at 4 for the loss of one wicket. They trail Sri Lanka by 283 runs. Dean Elgar and Keshav Maharaj are the two unbeaten batsmen for South Africa.
Rangana Herath with some sensational bowling! Perfect set up from Herath. He bowls a delivery slower than the earlier which. Markram is drawn forwards but there is dip on this delivery. It turns and takes the outside edge. Mathews with a good catch at first slip.
South Africa openers are out in the middle for the first innings. Dean Elgar and Aiden Markram will have to see off a minimum of eight overs. Rangana Herath the bowler
Dimuth Karunaratne becomes the fourth Sri Lankan batsman to carry his bat in Test cricket. He is stranded on 158*. Sri Lanka are bowled out for 287. South Africa have to see off atleast 8 overs now
OUT! Final wicket falls for Sri Lanka. Tabraiz Shamsi gets Sandakan stumped as he tries to come down the pitch. Shamsi has bowled a googly and wide outside off. Easy for de Kock to knock down the stumps
Dimuth Karunaratne has scored 150. Excellent performance from the batsman.
Kagiso Rabada strikes and it is Suranga Lakmal who is GONE! Pitched it full and high and Lakmal just managed to get a glove to it. Lakmal departs for 10. SL 224/8
Hundred comes up for Dimuth Karunaratne and it is his 9th Test century. He brings it up in style, smashing two boundaries off Tabraiz Shamsi. SL 200/8
Herath is run out for 1. Karunaratne drives it to mid-on's left where Philander runs across and fires in a flat throw at the striker's end. Herath's desperate attempt to dive and get in are slower than Quinton's flash of stumps
New spell, new bowler and same result. Soon after start of play in Galle, Dilruwan Perera is dismissed for 1. Philander with a length delivery, just outside the off stump, and Dilruwan has a poke at it. Takes the outside edge and Quinton de Kock takes it one handed! As one does.
With the heavy rainfall going on in Galle, the umpires have called for an early Tea. We will only have the final session on the first Day.
South Africa get anothe wicket as Niroshan Dickwella departs for 18. Excellent delivery from Tabraiz Shamsi, which spun at the right time, getting an edge from Dickwella, and landed in safe hands of Hashim Amla at slips. SL 161/6
Meanwhile, it has started raining and the play has been stopped.
Dimuth Karunaratne has reached 70s and he could be on the way to complete his century here. He has taken Sri Lanka's total to 148/5 and has settled the side after a mini collapse post Lunch.
Rabada strikes again and it is Roshen Silva who goes for a duck. Sri Lanka are losing the momentum now after a bright start. SL 119/5
Kagiso Rabada strikes and it is skipper Angelo Mathews who has to make the long walk back to the pavillion. Pitched it outside off and Mathews gets a touch to it. It goes to de Kock's gloves who made no mistake. SL 119/4
Dale Steyn has finally managed to pick up a wicket as Kusal Mendis failed to pick up a fast delivery and hands over an easy catch to Kagiso Rabada. SL 115/3
Dimuth Karunaratne continues to shine as he completes his 15th Test fifty after Lunch. He has been the backbone of Sri Lanka innings so far and he needs to stay on a bit longer.
Sri Lanka have crossed the 100-run mark after Lunchw ith Dimuth Karunaratne smacking Dale Steyn for a couple of boundaries. There is literally nothing happening on the pitch for ballers and it was a good decision by Sri Lanka to bat first.
We are back after Lunch and Sri Lanka resume play from 93/2. It is Tabraiz Shamsi who starts off with the attack.
Sri Lanka reach 93/2 at Lunch on Day 1 against South Africa. It has been an even session for both the teams with Sri Lanka getting runs on the board but losing two wickets.
Dhananjaya de Silva has departed for 11 with Tabraiz Shamsi getting the big wicket. But another partnership is being built here between Karunaratne and Mendis, who have added 17 runs together already. SL 85/2
A chance for South FArica to get a wicket but Aiden Markram has dropped the catch at short leg. Difficult chance but, still a chance for Rabada to double his wickets.
FOUR! Dimuth Karunaratne smacks Kagiso Rabada for a four to bring up Sri Lanka's total to 52/1.
First hour is up on the match and it has been Sri Lanka's game so far, even though the Proteas managed to get one wicket just at the right time. Sri Lanka are 44/1 and it will be interesting to see if there is a shift in tables before Lunch.
Kagiso Rabada finds the breakthrough as Danushka Gunathilaka played an outswinging delivery straight to Quinton de Kock behind the stumps. South Africa get their man. He departs for 26. SL 44/1
It looks to be a bright start for Sri Lanka, now with Dale Steyn and Vernon Philander not getting any wickets in the first 10 overs. Kagiso Rabada was brought in to make a few changes, but he has not given any wickets yet either. Steyn was struck for a six by Gunathilaka in the last over. SL 40/0 after 10 overs.
Sri Lanka have finally settled down after initial jitters and look to be in control now. They have not let Proteas take early wickets and are keeping the scoreboard ticking along.
A couple of close calls and huge appeasl from Vernon Philander and Dale Steyn early on in the match. Sri Lanka openers are finding it difficult to tackle the pace at the moment but they are finding a way to survive.
Dimuth Karunaratne and Danushka Gunathilaka start the innings for South Africa and it is Vernon Philander who starts with the new ball for the Proteas. HERE WE GO!
Players are out on the field for the National Anthems and the match is about to begin in 5 minutes. First up it will be Sri Lanka National Anthem followed by South Africa National Anthem.
Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Dimuth Karunaratne, Danushka Gunathilaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Roshen Silva, Niroshan Dickwella(w), Dilruwan Perera, Rangana Herath, Suranga Lakmal(c), Lakshan Sandakan
South Africa (Playing XI): Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Hashim Amla, Faf du Plessis(c), Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock(w), Vernon Philander, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Dale Steyn, Tabraiz Shamsi
SRI LANKA WIN TOSS AND ELECT TO BAT FIRST!
The clouds have completely cleared in Galle, and the sun is out. The captains are out as well and we are heading towards the coin toss.
Hello and welcome to our Live Blog on Sri Lanka vs South Africa. South Africa are returning to international cricket after a long break, and there have been a number of significant changes to their dynamics. AB de Villiers has officially retired from all forms of cricket, but seamer Dale Steyn is likely to make a return. For the hosts, the series is a chance to forget the bad business in West Indies and start a new chapter. Who will come out on top on Day 1 of the first Test?