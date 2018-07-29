Live Cricket Score Sri Lanka vs South Africa 1st ODI Live Streaming: South Africa look to bounce back

Live Cricket Score Sri Lanka vs South Africa 1st ODI Live Streaming: After a disappointing batting performance in the Test series against Sri Lanka, South Africa will look to redeem themselves in the limited-overs format. With the first ODI of the five-match series to be played on Sunday at Dambulla, the skipper Faf du Plessis will have the chance to make up for the mistakes committed in the longest format and bounce back. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, is likely to feel confident, with their spin department being excellent against Proteas in the Test series, and a 2-0 win will only motivate them to continue the winning run in the limited-overs format. Catch Live score and updates as South Africa and Sri Lanka play the first ODI.
Live Blog
Live Cricket Score Sri Lanka vs South Africa 1st ODI Live Streaming: Sri Lanka and South Africa will begin the five-match ODI series in Dambulla on Sunday and the ODI skipper Angelo Mathews has said that he will not bowl during the series. Mathews has been facing injuries since he was re-appointed as the ODI captain in January. Moreover, the all-rounder went on to say that his side would look to continue with the momentum they got in Test series after beating Proteas 2-0 in the two-match series. “We would like to play better cricket than what we have been doing in limited overs,” Mathews said ahead of the first ODI at Dambulla. “We started very well in the Test series, and hope we can continue with the momentum in the ODIs. I won’t be bowling in this series. Hope to start bowling in the nets and see how I feel,” he added.
Hello and welcome to our Live Blog on the first ODI between Sri Lanka and South Africa. Sri Lanka, with their enthusiastic spin bowling, dominated over the Proteas in red-ball contract. But now, the 50-overs format is a chance for the Proteas to get back on to the winning things - plenty of things will be different. The bowlers cannot bowl at will, with powerplay overs and fielding restrictions coming in. South Africa will look to be more attacking, than they were in the longer format. But with two balls being used, it remains certain that the ball will not spin as much as it did in Test cricket, which gives another respite to Proteas. All things considering, it is an opportunity for the visitors to redeem themselves.