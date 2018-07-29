Live Cricket Score Sri Lanka vs South Africa 1st ODI Live Streaming: South Africa look to bounce back

Live Cricket Score Sri Lanka vs South Africa 1st ODI Live Streaming: Sri Lanka take on South Africa in 1st ODI.

Live Cricket Score Sri Lanka vs South Africa 1st ODI Live Streaming: Sri Lanka and South Africa will begin the five-match ODI series in Dambulla on Sunday and the ODI skipper Angelo Mathews has said that he will not bowl during the series. Mathews has been facing injuries since he was re-appointed as the ODI captain in January. Moreover, the all-rounder went on to say that his side would look to continue with the momentum they got in Test series after beating Proteas 2-0 in the two-match series. “We would like to play better cricket than what we have been doing in limited overs,” Mathews said ahead of the first ODI at Dambulla. “We started very well in the Test series, and hope we can continue with the momentum in the ODIs. I won’t be bowling in this series. Hope to start bowling in the nets and see how I feel,” he added.