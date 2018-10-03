South Africa vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score, SA vs ZIM Live Score Streaming: South Africa look to seal series

South Africa vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI Live

Hello and welcome to our Live Blog on the 2nd ODI between South Africa and Zimbabwe. South Africa were expected to have a cakewalk of a task against their neighbouring nation in the first ODI. For a while it was. Chasing 118 looked like an easy task. Then the inexperienced South Africa batting line-up showed that they might not be quite up to the task. South Africa lost 5 wickets and at one stage, looked extremely vulnerable. Questions must be asked, what if Zimbabwe had put more on the board? Is this team ready for World Cup - with much more difficult opponents? In the 2nd ODI, some questions might be answered.