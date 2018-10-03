South Africa vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score, SA vs ZIM Live Score Streaming: South Africa look to seal series

South Africa vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, SA vs ZIM Live Cricket Score Streaming: South Africa won the first ODI against Zimbabwe by 5 wickets, and now the Proteas will look to seal the series by picking up another win in the 2nd ODI. Despite a stumbling batting performance, it remains unlikely skipper Jean-Paul Duminy will look to make a change in the team. Zimbabwe, on the other hand, will be hoping the star players Brendan Rodgers and Craig Ervine could fire up the side in the 2nd ODI and help them in putting up a competitive fight. Catch Live score and updates of South Africa vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI.
Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2018De Beers Diamond Oval, Kimberley 03 October 2018
South Africa 119/5 (26.1)
vs
Zimbabwe 117 (34.1)
Match Ended ( Day - 1st ODI ) South Africa beat Zimbabwe by 5 wickets
Live Cricket Score South Africa vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI Live Streaming: Catch Live score and updates of SA vs ZIM 2nd ODI
Live Cricket Score South Africa vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI Live Streaming:
South Africa Squad: Jean-Paul Duminy (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aiden Markram, Dean Elgar, Reeza Hendricks, Christiaan Jonker, Willem Mulder, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir, Lungi Ngidi, Dale Steyn, Khaya Zondo, Tabraiz Shamsi
Zimbabwe Squad: Hamilton Masakadza (c), Brendan Taylor (wk), Solomon Mire, Craig Ervine, Sean Williams, Peter Moor, Elton Chigumbura, Wellington Masakadza, Brandon Mavuta, Kyle Jarvis, Tendai Chatara, Ryan Murray, Donald Tiripano, Richard Ngarava, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe
South African seamer Dale Steyn had to sit out from the first ODI. But will he be playing today? South Africa really do not need a bowling change at the moment.
Zimbabwe skipper Hamilton Masakadza will be donning the international ODI cap for the 200th time for his country. He would want to mark it as a big victory over South Africa.
Hello and welcome to our Live Blog on the 2nd ODI between South Africa and Zimbabwe. South Africa were expected to have a cakewalk of a task against their neighbouring nation in the first ODI. For a while it was. Chasing 118 looked like an easy task. Then the inexperienced South Africa batting line-up showed that they might not be quite up to the task. South Africa lost 5 wickets and at one stage, looked extremely vulnerable. Questions must be asked, what if Zimbabwe had put more on the board? Is this team ready for World Cup - with much more difficult opponents? In the 2nd ODI, some questions might be answered.