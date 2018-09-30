Live Cricket Score South Africa vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI Live Streaming: South Africa look for perfect start

Live Cricket Score South Africa vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI Live Streaming: The battle for African supremacy will be on the line as South Africa face neighbours Zimbabwe in the first ODI. It is truly a new era for the Proteas in which the team is being led by Jean-Paul Duminy, with regular captain Faf du Plessis being rested. AB de Villers has called for retirement and so has Morne Morkel. The team is lined-up with plenty of youngsters who are looking to make up the squad for the World Cup. But first, they would look to thwart Zimbabwean challenge. But with a squad of young players, South Africa might prove to be vulnerable against a struggling Zimbabwe side. Catch Live score and udpates of South Africa vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI.
South Africa Squad: Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Jean-Paul Duminy(c), Reeza Hendricks, Khaya Zondo, Willem Mulder, Christiaan Jonker, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir, Kagiso Rabada, Dale Steyn
Zimbabwe Squad: Hamilton Masakadza(c), Solomon Mire, Craig Ervine, Brendan Taylor, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Ryan Murray(w), Elton Chigumbura, Peter Moor, Sean Williams, Wellington Masakadza, Kyle Jarvis, Donald Tiripano, Tendai Chatara, Brandon Mavuta, Richard Ngarava
Zimbabwe coach Lalchand Rajput:
"South Africa is always a big challenge, but a challenge always gets the best out of me and the players. The series we played when I took over was not good for us... when we were missing seven to eight players. But now that the players are back, it looks a balanced team - a team that wants to do well. We have had a very good preparatory camp for two months and when you prepare well normally results will be on your side. South Africa has to be aware that this is not the Zimbabwe team of the past. This is a team that is going to give them a good run for their money."
South Africa will face Zimbabwe in the first ODI of the three. Here is the full schedule of the tour:
Sep 30, Sun, South Africa vs Zimbabwe, 1st ODIDiamond Oval, Kimberley1:30 PM IST
Oct 03, Wed, South Africa vs Zimbabwe, 2nd ODIMangaung Oval, Bloemfontein4:30 PM IST
Oct 06, Sat, South Africa vs Zimbabwe, 3rd ODIBoland Park, Paarl4:30 PM IST
Oct 09, Tue, South Africa vs Zimbabwe, 1st T20IBuffalo Park, East London9:30 PM IST
Oct 12, Fri, South Africa vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20ISenwes Park, Potchefstroom9:30 PM IST
Oct 14, Sun South Africa vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20IWillowmoore Park, Benoni6:00 PM IST