IPL 2016, MI vs KKR: MI beat KKR by six wickets

Mumbai did a double over Kolkata after a smashing win in their final game at the Wankhede this season. Chasing 175 for the win, Mumbai suffered an early blow and then jolts at regular intervals. Rohit Sharma once again played a crucial knock in the chase with 68 unbeaten. However, the big hitting by Kieron Pollard at the end took Mumbai from a tricky position to beyond the finishing line.

AS IT HAPPENED:

2318 hrs IST: You knew it was going to be finished with a six and it is! Pollard smashes it long and brings up his fifty. 51 runs from 17 balls – two fours and six sixes! MI win by six wickets.

2315 hrs IST: Once again, a full toss by Jaydev Unadkat and another SIX!

2314 hrs IST: Smashed aside! Pollard with a massive hit! SIX!

2311 hrs IST: 50 stand for Rohit, Pollard. 50 from 24 balls between the two.

2307 hrs IST: Big, big over for MI! 23 runs from the 16th over. 0, 1, 6, 1wd, 6, 2, 1wd, 6

2305 hrs IST: SIX! HUGE HIT by Pollard! Sathish goes for a slower ball and it goes into the first tier.

2301 hrs IST: MI are 126/4 after 15 overs. Need 49 runs from 30 balls.

2258 hrs IST: FOUR! Just the second ball and Pollard gets on the front foot to hit it flat out for a four!

2257 hrs IST: This isn’t the first time Lynn has done the heroics in the field. He did this in 2014.

2250 hrs IST: CAUGHT! Brilliant piece of fielding by Chris Lynn on long off. Buttler sends it flying and Lynn takes it, jumps inside the boundary and out. Third umpire says, OUT!

2245 hrs IST: FIFTY FOR ROHIT! 50 runs from 36 balls – five fours and two sixes in that inning.

2245 hrs IST: 100 up for MI – once again Rohit bringing it in with a four!

2244 hrs IST: Jos Buttler in the middle and he’s timing the ball exceptionally well. The sweet sound of willow!

2239 hrs IST: After 10 overs, MI are 84/3. They need 90 runs from 60 balls.

2232 hrs IST: BOWLED! Krunal Pandya comes down the track expecting spin but it straightens and hits the middle stump!

2230 hrs IST: Lucky for MI! Confusion between Rohit and Krunal, yes and no, Gambhir throws at striker’s end when he should have gone for the bowler’s end after good fielding.

2220 hrs IST: WICKET! Rayudu comes down the track to Shakib. And on the ropes, Suryakumar moves quickly to take it on the ropes. Third umpire confirms it and KKR celebrate!

2217 hrs IST: Superb over from MI’s perspective – 19 runs coming from it. MI are 64/1 after Powerplay overs

2216 hrs IST: Rayudu making the most of the pace to just steer it into the gap for three consecutive fours.

2213 hrs IST: 50 comes up for MI with a SIX! Rohit Sharma with a flick into the stands!

2209 hrs IST: Blazing start with both Ambati Rayudu and Rohit Sharma hitting hard. 37/1 after 4.

2201 hrs IST: WICKET! No chances for Parthiv Patel today as Umesh Yadav strikes off his first ball!

2137 hrs IST: 8 runs from the final over. KKR finish on 174/5.

2133 hrs IST: Now perfect fielding! Hardik Pandya flies and pushes the ball into the field preventing a six!

2132 hrs IST: Pathan once again goes into the same region but a little squarer and its gone for a four!

2129 hrs IST: Poor day in the field for MI! Pathan pulls and Southee drops him at deep midwicket. Next ball, same shot, same region, same result. Two back-to-back drops!

2124 hrs IST: Second ball, near waist height and he pulls it for another four!

2124 hrs IST: First ball for Yusuf Pathan and he starts with a FOUR!

2122 hrs IST: BOWLED! Round the wicket, Southee hits the on-stump as Russell swings and misses!

2121 hrs IST: Good 17th over for KKR: 13 runs from it. KKR are 143/4

2119 hrs IST: Slower one outside off and Russell slashes it for a four. Lucky runs but they all count!

2117 hrs IST: WOW! Russell with a thunderous straight drive past Bumrah. Good that Jasprit removed his foot!

2112 hrs IST: CAUGHT! Another short ball, another attempted pull not coming off. Suryakumar top edges and Southee takes it with ease.

2104 hrs IST: Suryakumar Yadav at the crease along with new batsman Andre Russell.

2102 hrs IST: TAKEN! Gambhir departs! Short ball once again and Gambhir this time is taken by Pollard at mid off.

2057 hrs IST: FIFTY FOR GAMBHIR! Brings up 50 from 39 balls – five fours and a six

2047 hrs IST: KKR are 87/2 after 10. Have lost Robin Uthappa and Shakib Al Hasan in consecutive overs.

2028 hrs IST: Hardik Pandya into the attack.

2025 hrs IST: At the end of the Powerplay, KKR are 59/0.

2018 hrs IST: SIX! Uthappa hits it straight over the bowler’s head for a maximum!

2013 hrs IST: Good start for KKR. They’re 32/0 after 3.

2010 hrs IST: Robin Uthappa joins in the runs with a confident four.

2009 hrs IST: To rub salt on MI wounds, Gambhir opens the third over with a smack of a boundary.

2006 hrs IST: DROP!! Gambhir pulls McClenaghan only to top edge it. Goes high and the bowler underneath drops it!

2003 hrs IST: Mitchell McClenaghan to bowl from the other end. First ball, Gambhir plays it nicely into the open cover region for a four.

1958 hrs IST: Gautam Gambhir and Robin Uthappa to open the innings. Tim Southee to open the bowling attack.

1935 hrs IST: Teams:

1933 hrs IST: Changes:

Mumbai Indians: No changes.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Chris Lynn, Jaydev Unadkat come in for Morne Morkel, Piyush Chawla

1930 hrs IST: TOSS: MI win the toss and choose to bowl first.

BUILD-UP

# KKR eye revenge against MI

Rohit Sharma, this year, like the recent years, hasn’t started well but he remains flexible and self-less for his team Mumbai Indians.

# Playing tennis-ball cricket helped me bowl yorkers with control

Mumbai Indians medium pacer Jasprit Bumrah believes his side has done comparatively well in the absence of Lasith Malinga. (Source: IPL) Mumbai Indians medium pacer Jasprit Bumrah believes his side has done comparatively well in the absence of Lasith Malinga. (Source: IPL)

“With only one ball you cannot be successful. I try to mix my pace and try to use yorkers. I used to play tennis ball cricket quite a lot before playing serious cricket. Over there you bowl yorkers. That could be the reason I bowl yorkers. But it’s difficult to bowl and I have to practice continuously,” said Bumrah on the eve of the Mumbai Indians match against table toppers Kolkata Knight Riders.

# I am concentrating on helping KKR, not on India comeback, says Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir is the leading run-getter for KKR with a tally of 237 from five games. (Source: PTI) Gautam Gambhir is the leading run-getter for KKR with a tally of 237 from five games. (Source: PTI)

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar feels Gautam Gambhir looks good for a national recall after a string of good scores in the ongoing IPL but the Kolkata Knight Riders captain does not want to look too far ahead as “comebacks are only by-products” of good performances.

