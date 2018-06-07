India vs Sri Lanka: India beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets

India vs Sri Lanka, Women’s Asia Cup Trophy: India picked up their third win in the Women’s Asia Cup tournament as they defeated Sri Lanka by 7 wickets in their fourth match. India needed to bounce back after losing to Bangladesh on Wednesday. It was an easy task to beat Sri Lanka as a comprehensive bowling performance from the side led by Harmanpreet Kaur bowled out their opponents for just 107. Chasing down the total of 108, India lost Mithali Raj, Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana. But Anuja Patil and Veda Krishnamurthy kept their nerves and took their side to an easy 7-wicket victory.
Live Blog
India vs Sri Lanka, Women's Asia Cup T20 Highlights
India vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score Women's Asia Cup T20 Live Streaming: Bangladesh took full advantage of a complacent India as they recorded a comfortable seven-wicket victory in the Women’s Asia Cup T20 competition in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday. After two facile wins over Thailand and Malaysia, India put up a below-par batting performance, scoring 141 for seven in the stipulated 20 overs, which Bangladesh surpassed in 19.4 overs. India, Sri Lanka and Pakistan have all got four points from three games but the ‘Women In Blue’ are leading the standings with a net run-rate of +3.428.
Veda Krishnamurthy who scored 29* and Anuja Patil who scored 19* took India to an easy 7-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the Women's Asia Cup T20I match. India win by 7 wickets.
Mithali Raj becomes first Indian women cricketer to cross 2000 runs in T20I internationals. India need 5 runs to win in 10 balls. This should be over soon.
India Women are 79/3 in 15 overs and need just 29 runs to win in 30 balls. India Women still have 7 wickets in hand. This should be easy?
Harmanpreet Kaur is GONE! Udeshika Prabodhani takes a wicket. This wicket could be the game turner here. India still need 37 in 37 balls. India need two players to stick it in the middle and script the win. IND 75/3 in 14 overs
GONE! Mithali Raj is gone for 23 and Nilakshi de Silva takes the big wicket. India are playing at a slower run rate than usual and they cannot afford tolose too many wickets.
India have reached the 50-run mark and it has come and it has come at the cost of Harmanpreet Kaur's wicket. India are on route to the win as they need just 58 runs to win 60 run mark. It should be a comfortable chase, if they do not lose a string of wickets.
Good partnership is being built between skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj. Kaur has started off on a high note and she is scoring at a fast pace. This could all be over too soon.
Smriti Mandhana's poor form in the series continues as she is dismissed for 12 by Oshadi Ranasinghe. First blow to India. India 24/1 after 5.5 overs. Still need 87 to win.
India have begun this chase on a slow note. After four overs, India are 18 for no loss with Mandhana and Raj playing with caution
Smriti Mandhana and Mithali Raj open the batting for India. They are chasing a target of 108 runs and this will be a crucial win for India if they get it
A brilliant bowling effort from India has restricted Sri Lanka to a lowly 107 for the loss of seven wickets in their 20 overs. Hasini Perera remains unbeaten on 46
Final over of Sri Lanka innings coming up and they are 100 for the loss of seven wickets. Indian bowlers never allowed Sri Lanka to break free. Here's the final over to be bowled by Ekta Bisht
Ekta Bisht has struck again! She gives India the third wicket of the match. Sri Lanka lose De Silva and are 67 for the loss of three wicket
Poonam Yadav has dismissed Yasoda Mendis. Bhatia with some glovework to get her stumped. Second wicket for India and Sri Lanka are 50 for 2 now
Sri Lanka Women have been slow throughout their first half of the match. After 10 overs, they are 46 for the loss of one wicket. Ekta Bisht the wicket-taker for India
Gone! India have their first breakthrough. Ekta Bisht has broken Sri Lanka's opening stand. Hansika is caught off her bowling. Sri Lanka lose their first wicket
Jhulan Goswami opened the bowling for India in this game and she has given just a single run. Brilliant stuff from her. Yasoda Mendis and Nipuni Hansika are the two openers for Sri Lanka
India have played three games and won only of them. Similarly, Sri Lanka and Pakistan have won two games out of three. The three teams are tied at four points each but India lead according to NNR
Toss in Kuala Lumpur and Sri Lanka have won the toss. The Sri Lanka captain has decided that they will bat first. India will have to chase a target
India are eyeing their third win of the Women's Asia Cup T20 when they take on Sri Lanka on Thursday. India were beaten by Bangladesh on Wednesday which was their first defeat of the tournament. India, Sri Lanka and Pakistan have four points from three games