India vs Sri Lanka: India beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets

India beat Sri Lanka. (PTI Photo) India beat Sri Lanka. (PTI Photo)

India vs Sri Lanka, Women’s Asia Cup Trophy: India picked up their third win in the Women’s Asia Cup tournament as they defeated Sri Lanka by 7 wickets in their fourth match. India needed to bounce back after losing to Bangladesh on Wednesday. It was an easy task to beat Sri Lanka as a comprehensive bowling performance from the side led by Harmanpreet Kaur bowled out their opponents for just 107. Chasing down the total of 108, India lost Mithali Raj, Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana. But Anuja Patil and Veda Krishnamurthy kept their nerves and took their side to an easy 7-wicket victory.