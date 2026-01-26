India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I, highlights: IND beat NZ by 8-wickets with 10 overs remaining and win series 3-0

(On his 14-ball fifty) That's what my team wants from me and I just want to execute all the time. But obviously, it's not easy to do it every time, but I think it's all about mental as well and the atmosphere you get around your dressing room as well. That's more than impossible for anyone (to break Yuvraj's fastest T20 fifty record), but still, you never know. Any batsman could do it because I think all the batters have been batting really well in this series as well and going forward, it's going to be fun. (On hitting another 1st ball six) I wouldn't say it's like I want to go from the first ball. It's just the instinct I get in between the wickets. I think about the bowler if he wants to get out on my first ball, then what he could bowl to me and that's always there in my mind and I just want to play on that ball. (On stepping out of the crease and moving leg-side to access the off-side) If you see that, that's all about the field placement because I never step out to the leg-side if I don't get fielding on ... there's a leg side, because if I get room for myself, then I have the whole ground off-side for me. So, that's always in my mind. I just want to play with the field.
India vs New Zealand 3rd T20 highlights: Half centuries from Abhishek Sharma 68(20) and Suryakumar Yadav 57(26) help India to chase down 155 runs in 10 overs. Earlier, Jasprit Bumrah’s 3/17 and Ravi Bishnoi’s 2/18 restricted New Zealand to 153/9 in 20 overs after the Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and opted to bowl first against Mitchell Santner’s New Zealand.
Although India has won the series 3-0 with two matches remaining, they are still iffy about their opening combinations. They have had two openers pairing up with Abhishek Sharma in their last three outings. Shubman Gill has been forced out, and Sanju Samson regained his spot after nearly a year. However, the Kerala batter’s shortcomings in the first two games have put him under the scanner yet again.
More than the two dismissals for meagre returns, it is the nature of his failures that will concern India as they commit to slam-bang cricket at the World Cup. Samson’s iffy striking against the hard lengths and extra pace has burned him in Nagpur and Raipur. And with an in-form Ishan Kishan surging with a stellar half-century in the previous game at No. 3, Samson’s response will be a major talking point tonight up in the northeast.
Teams
New Zealand (Playing XI): Devon Conway, Tim Seifert(w), Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner(c), Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy
India (Playing XI): Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Harshit Rana, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah
India155/2 (10.0)
New Zealand153/9 (20.0)
India beat New Zealand by 8 wickets
At the halfway mark, it did seem like India would get these runs relatively easily, but no one would have expected what has transpired in the middle here. There are still 10 overs remaining in the game, and India has chased down 155 runs, losing just two wickets. The hitting this team is showing is on a whole new level altogether. The only side that can be compared to the way India is playing is Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League. Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan and return of form of the skipper are huge positives in these first three games alongside the series win. A spare of thought to New Zealand bowlers who had no clue on what to do. It is almost the attack they are going to play in the world cup and this hitting will dent their confidence. Do stay with us we will be right back with the presentation.
Runs keep coming quick and fast for the Indians. The pace at which both Surya and Abhishek are batting, we might see the game get over by 15. This series is not just a statement for New Zealand but also to the other sides in the World Cup. It is not just going to be the Indian bowling that will be hard to deal with, but the batting to and if they have to get the better of the side, they have to overpower them, and also their bowling has to be absolutely top-notch. These Kiwi bowlers are some pretty good ones who are being hammered at the moment in this series.
Abhishek Sharma has registered second fastest fifty here. He got it in 14 balls; his mentor, Yuvraj Singh, got it in 12 deliveries. What an innings this has been from the left-hander; he has hit the New Zealand bowlers all over the park and given an exhibition of how to bat in the powerplay. It is his second half-century of this series wonder what the New Zealand bowlers might be thinking. They have bowled some good deliveries, but Abhishek, with his skill and quick hands, managed to manoeuvre the ball for a boundary. This game seems to be getting over pretty quickly.
Ishan Kishan has fallen here. Ish Sodhi came into the attack in the power play, and he has picked up the batter. It was a flipper, and Kishan did seem to be hurried a bit by the delivery while he tried to hit it through the mid-wicket region, and Chapman took the catch. Although it did come inside the fourth over, the rate at which India is scoring is a worrying sign for the Kiwis. Suryakumar Yadav has walked into the middle. Well, if the last game, New Zealand looked flawed, they have fallen a notch down in this game with their performance.
Ishan Kishan has started where he left off from the previous game. Although Henry picked up a wicket, he slammed him all around the park and squeezed 16 runs from that opening over. Then Abhishek Sharma, who got out for a duck in the previous game, went after Jacob Duffy. One of the problems bowling teams tend to have defending small totals is that if the teams chasing tend to get 30-40 within 3-4 overs bulding pressure becomes extremely hard for the bowling team. And 10 minutes into the chase altough New Zealand has a wicket, it does seem like India needs to get these runs in a hurry.
Well, what a first over we had. Matt Henry has picked up the wicket of Sanju Samson. Samson was showing all his stumps was setup like a power-hitter who comes to bat after the 12th over in this version of the game. It is fine when there is not a lot on offer for the bowlers, but someone of the quality of a bowler as Henry tends to extract anything available, and he swung one back, which hit his pads and rolled onto the stumps. That is a third failure for Samson in a row in this series. Wonder what solution India will come up with as we get closer to the World Cup.
Well, it has been a pretty pleasing bowling performance from India. Their fielding has been quite top class, they have taken some superb catches to start the innings, which did rattle the Kiwis, and the bowlers maintained that pressure through the innings. Ravi Bishnoi, on his return after 11 months, has been quite superb with the ball, and Jasprit Bumrah too has picked up three wickets. As per New Zealand they did start poorly yet again today but at the half-way stage of the innings they were set to get 180 which would have given them a fighting chance but in the second half they lost wickets in clusters which did not let them to have any momentum. We will be right back after the break do join us.
Jasprit Bumrah has come back into the attack, and he picked up Kyle Jamieson, who tried to hit the ball on the leg-side and missed completely, and his stumps got rattled. Then Matt Henry came, and in his attempt to keep Mitchell Santner on strike, he got himself run out. They are falling like nine pins here, the Kiwis. The score they will get here, despite two overs still remaining in this contest, should not be enough for the power-packed Indian batting line-up unless Matt Henry and Kyle Jamieson bowl an exceptional new ball spell.
Well, India has picked up two more wickets since our last update. First, it was Hardik Pandya who dug a delivery short, which Mitchell tried to hit through the off-side, ended up giving the catch to a fielder over there, and then it was a bit of a poor shot from Glenn Phillips, who tried to hit one through the mid-wicket and was caught on the boundary over there. New Zealand have lost six wickets and now getting to 150 is looking like a win for them. Although Mitchell Santer has been pretty good with the bat in recent times, he will also need some support from the other end.
Daryl Mitchell has walked into the middle and is trying to make the most of the overs remaining in this game. Glenn Phillips, on the other hand, is well set and is closing in on 160. The problem the visitors have at the moment is they still have to contend with two overs of Jasprit Bumrah and Ravi Bishnoi, who bowled well so far has one left. The wicket of Chapman has been quite a bit of sent for the Kiwis as the partnership was just starting to take off. That wicket means New Zealand have to again take a gear back and reassess for a couple of overs, which will reduce 10-15 runs of overall total.
Ravi Bishnoi has bowled quite well this evening, and he has been rewarded with the wicket of Mark Chapman. It was a clever delivery from the leg-spinner who predominetly bowlers googlies which go into the left-hander. Chapman did seem to be taken by a bit of surprise when Bishnoi threw one wide of the stumps, which Chapman tried to play on the off-side, got the edge, and Samson completed the rest. This has been a pretty good outing for Bishnoi. He is doing no harm to his chances in his comeback game after 11 months here.
Mark Chapman and Glenn Phillips have fought hard here to pull New Zealand back into the game. At 36/3, it did seem like New Zealand might crumble here against the Indian bowling, but this has been sensible from the Kiwi batters. Shivam Dube bowled the over before the break, and Chapman decided to target him, which is a pretty common-sense approach. Now that they have built a partnership here, it is important that one of these two batsmen till the 20th over and take this score around the 180-mark.
This has been a pretty different start to the game compared to what we have seen in the first couple of games, where the scores have pretty high. The start which New Zealand has made here, it will take something miraculous from here on for them to get anywhere close to 200 here. Glenn Phillips and Mark Chapman are looking to build a partnership here, but they need to make sure they do not take too long and have at least 180 as the score they need to get in mind. Also, something which is quite interesting here is that despite those early wickets, New Zealand has opted not to send in Mitchell but Chapman.
Jasprit Bumrah has picked up the wicket of Tim Seifert here. The Kiwi opener has played the wrong line, and it can happen if someone has not played Bumrah often. It will always seem like it will come back in with the angle because of the action, but he completely missed the line the ball pitched on off-stump, and the ball hits the stump, and it goes cartwheeled. New Zealand has lost three wickets in the powerplay here. There has not been too much on the surface which has suggested this is a bowling wicket; the errors have come from the batters.
Hardik Pandya has picked up the wicket of Rachin Ravindra. There was only one man on the leg-side on the boundary in Ravi Bishnoi at square-leg, and Ravindra timed one straight to him. It has been a pretty ordinary tour for Rachin so far with the bat, or generally his numbers in T20Is have been quite shocking. He is a naturally attacking player, but the talent has not been converted into runs. Well this is third time in the series where New Zealand has lost two early wickets and are again at the mercy of Glenn Phillips to save the day for them.
Harshit Rana has taken the first over and picked up the wicket of Devon Conway for the fifth time in the series. However, this time the credit has to go to catcher Hardik Pandya at mid-off, who took a brilliant catch diving to his left rather than Rana's skills. Neverthless these things are always in the minds of the batters, and they tend to tinker with their techniques a bit, and the way Conway played that shot, it did seem like he was a bit rooted in the crease rather than coming out. Rachin Ravindra who looked stunning in the previous game has walked into the middle.
The pitch promises to be good for batting, and we might have another high-scoring affair on the cards. The crowd is buzzing. We did see a cracking batting display from both sides so far in the tournament. Will we see another today?
"It's the third game of the series and we are in the hills. We are in Guwahati for the third game of the series. Dimensions - 64m and 66m square boundaries, straight down at 74m. This strip plays much better than it looks. It looks okay for now, to be honest. It doesn't look a bad pitch at all. It's got a nice grass covering on it. I think that will assist the ball coming onto the bat quite nicely. It's old grass, it's quite dead., it's brown. So I just think it will slide onto the bat really nicely. A few cracks. Not as many as we saw in the first couple of games. And not really that sheen on the surface either, but that will come later, won't it? We're going to talk about the dew because that plays a role, but it might just play a role for the whole game again. You would want to chase, I would expect. Especially because of the dew factor, even though they've put chemicals and all, it might not be as visible in the outfield, but on the pitch and that is the reason, the first half, it is on the drier side as of now. Again, when the game starts later in the evening, you'll see the difference in the look, how this pitch looks as well. So you definitely want to chase because the dew will make this pitch better to bat on in the second half."
I was just hoping to just go in, be calm and watch each and every ball and just play the cricketing shots which are required at that point of time. When you are chasing a total like 209, it's very important to get as many runs as you can in the powerplay. But at the same point, my thinking was, let's not think of losing my wicket by playing shots, but at the same time, I can play some good shots. And I felt, for left-hand batsmen, it was much easier to play in the middle, the way they were bowling. So I thought of just getting in that zone and getting as many runs as possible. I just had one question, if I can do this again or not. If I do it again, that will give me much more confidence for myself. I just need to enjoy each and every time because, sometimes it's hard to be in the present moment, but at the same time, it matters the most when you are in the present and you just take one day at a time or one game at a time. And you just try and put up a good show. So that was the whole point of me just enjoying cricket and getting back to the basics, taking a step back and just focusing on what's important for me. After looking at everything, after going through everything, I think there's not much change I get. I don't get much happy. I don't get more sad. So it's just that I'm in the present and you know, important thing is World Cup is ahead and what we need to do in the World Cup is more important. So I was just thinking about how we are going to win this trophy and what else we need to improve in ourselves.
I thought we batted quite well. Take learnings from the last game and put it into this game. Move on pretty quickly. Neesh was going to play but he's crooked, we've brought in Jamieson for Foulkes.
We'll look to bowl first, the wicket looks good and there will be a little bit of dew later on. So, I would like to chase tonight. (Message to the teammates) I think let's let's try and repeat the good habits, be the same way, enjoy, be fearless, take your own calls when you're inside because two batters or bowlers who are bowling, I think they're the best to judge inside. Wnjoy it and at the same time be a little humble as well. It's always good, someone like Shivam, Hardik and some days Abhishek Sharma chipping in one or two overs. It's always a big boost. Hardik has been doing that for India for a very long time. Shivam Dube is doing it recently. So it's a big boost and we're very happy with it. We've two changes - Arshdeep and Varun resting tonight. Bumrah and Ravi Bishnoi come in.
India (Playing XI): Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Harshit Rana, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah
“The games can be played in the afternoon. Teams like New Zealand will not bother because they dont have many bowlers and they know that in such conditions nothing can be done. But in teams like India, if a player has not done well in two games and comes and bowls in such conditions in the third game and goes for runs, his career will be over. It is unfair to play in such conditions.
“You can bring Varun on whenever you want in the powerplay. Kuldeep does not usually bowl in the powerplay. Varun does. The captain will never hesitate to give Varun the fourth or fifth over, worrying that he might go for 20 runs. There is no such concern with Varun. He comes on and takes wickets in the fifth over, takes powerplay wickets, takes wickets in the middle overs, and later on as well,” he added.
“Varun has gone slightly ahead of him (Kuldeep). Both are outstanding bowlers, but if you have to pick one, Varun is ahead at this point in time. We saw this in the earlier match as well. Kuldeep did not play. Varun and Axar played. So the planning of Team India has become very clear. If there is a choice between Varun and Kuldeep, Varun is the preferred option, and he is that kind of bowler too. He has never disappointed.”
“Varun has gone far ahead. If you talk about his control, earlier he used to bowl only the googly. Now he has learned leg spin as well. He knows that even if he gets hit for one or two balls, it’s okay, because he can get the batter out on the next ball. As a spinner, when you develop that belief in your bowling that even if you get hit it doesn’t matter because you can still take a wicket on the next delivery, that confidence is clearly visible in him,” he added.
“A bowler like Varun, I think, comes to the Indian team only with great luck. A captain is very lucky to have a bowler like him, regardless of the situation or the conditions. Just like with Bumrah, when the captain can say, take the ball and change the game with a spell, Varun has now come into that same league. You can say, Varun, take the ball and get wickets,” said Kaif on his YouTube channel.
The temperature on Sunday is expected to be 26 degrees in the morning and is going to fall to 13 degrees in the evening. The difference might create scope for dew, which might tempt the teams winning the toss to opt to bowl first.
“He will be pivotal in the T20 World Cup, and it was really important for Team India to get him into form. In a chasing scenario under pressure after losing two quick wickets, him scoring a 37-ball 82 was exactly what the doctor ordered for Team India. The rest of the players seem in fine form, the bowlers and the batters; the only missing link was Suryakumar Yadav,”
“If they wanted to win the World Cup, they needed their captain in form. His knock also definitely sends a big signal to the other teams in the World Cup. It had been over a year since he scored a T20I fifty. That is a long time, especially being captain; it would have played on his mind. But now that he is in form again, the rest of the team will take confidence from that, and they now look like the complete package. So it’s definitely a warning sign to all other teams,” De Villiers said on his YouTube channel.
“If Bumrah was left out because of a combination, saying that you need batting at number eight, then that is wrong. No power in the world can keep Bumrah out because of team combination. The team will adjust the combination, but Bumrah will play in the XI,” he added.
“If you want to give rest, give rest to Arshdeep Singh. If you want to bring in Harshit Rana, if Axar Patel is injured and you need batting at number eight, then rest Arshdeep and bring in Bumrah. I mean, why are we even comparing here? There is no comparison at all,” Kaif added.
“Rest for what? What workload? Did he just come back after playing a lot? He has already come after taking proper rest. No, no, this thing just doesn’t make sense to me,” Kaif said on his YouTube channel.
“This could be the most important match of Sanju Samson’s life. I say that because this is the third match, Tilak Varma might be available after this match, and you might see him playing the match on the 28th. Then only one of Ishan Kishan and Sanju will play,” Chopra said.
“It’ll be very unfair. This opening combination has been reverted only for the last two games. A player has got out playing an attacking shot. If you penalize him for that and bench him, how will you witness the best of that player? It wasn’t that there was a rush of blood or that he wasn’t calm. He just saw the ball and went for it ( 2nd T20I dismissal). That’s how you should instinctively bat, but it just didn’t go his way,” Ashwin added.
“It’s way too early to think of dropping him. If India keeps doing such circus acts by playing Sanju when he did well before, and now Kishan because he’s playing well now, I don’t have to tell how it’ll end for India. It’s not ideal inside the dressing room. There is a lot of competition for places, but it’s too early for this change,” Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.
“We are selectors and our job is to select the team. We havent announced it too far in advance, (January) 30th was the deadline. The government has to decide, there is nothing I can say about that. The chairman has said that the government will decide so definitely we will wait for their decision,” said Javed.
“It is an advantage, the other teams will be travelling and staying in different hotels, playing at different grounds. We also will be playing different grounds in Colombo but will be staying at the same hotel. But that doesn’t mean that we can win even if we don’t play good cricket,” said Agha in a press conference in which Pakistan announced their squad for the T20 World Cup.
“Bangladesh is a full ICC member like Pakistan. If a similar favour has been extended to Pakistan and India, the same should apply to Bangladesh. One country cannot dictate terms to another,” Naqvi said.
“Bangladesh has been treated unfairly. One country can make any decision whenever, while it is the opposite for another. Bangladesh is a major stakeholder and this injustice should not happen,” Naqvi told reporters.
"As I've said before, I was batting really well in the nets. Everything I did back home over the last two or three weeks helped. I got a good break to spend time with my family and friends, had good practice sessions, and I'm really enjoying what's happening right now."
"When you come up against a side that bats deep on a really good wicket, that's the way India have come out - with intent from ball one. I guess they have a license for every batter. For us, it's about trying to squeeze wherever we can."
Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel/Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah/Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Varun CV
Tim Seifert, Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy
It was a night Suryakumar Yadav had been dreaming of for months now, surely. After months of rustiness and cracks in his shotmaking, Raipur witnessed the best of India's T20I marauder back in his element. It has been a major talking point for months and Suryakumar has been dodging the bullets in press conferences with a forced smile. He can ease a bit now and it will be interesting to see what's left for the remainder of the series.
Sanju Samson's former IPL teammate, R Ashwin, has called for some more patience regarding the Kerala wicket-keeper's spot in the India XI. Samson has returned for only three T20Is back to the top of the order after being snubbed for the spot since September for Shubman Gill.
Ashwin has urged the team management to offer him some more time before fiddling yet again and entrusting Kishan at the top. He has a point, but will the Indian team management remain patient if another rash failure arises tonight from Samson? READ MORE
Sanju Samson's eyes said it all in Raipur two nights ago. As soon as he had hoicked the ball across the line, he had known his fate was sealed. With an exaggerated high backlift and his backfoot trigger, Samson has enabled the skiddy pacers to draw closer to him. The apparent perception of length alters too as Samson moves backward a touch too late. The bat twisted in his hand as he lobbed the ball straight to the mid-on fielder, only a few moments after hitting a streaky six over the square-leg fielder. Questions are hanging over his temperament and technique and Samson will need to answer them soon, before it's too late.
Hello and welcome to the coverage of the third T20I in Guwahati. India are closing in on another series win at home while the Kiwis continued to brace with a horde of changes and a few injuries within their ranks. There are a few areas that require improvement and the well-oiled Indian unit will be up to test more of that tonight.
