India vs Essex Practice Match, Live Cricket Score Streaming: India look to bowl out Essex on Day 3

India vs Essex Practice Match, Live Cricket Score Streaming: India take on Essex.

India vs Essex Practice Match, Live Cricket Score Streaming: Pacers Umesh Umesh and Ishant Sharma shared four wickets between them in absence of injured R Aswhin as Essex batsmen made India toil hard by reaching 237 for five on the second day of the three-day practice game, in Chelmsford on Thursday. India, who resumed at 322 for six, lead by 158 runs after finishing their first innings at 395. Off-spinner Ashwin injured his right hand during practice before the action began on day two and did not take the field at all. According to the team management it is not a serious injury. Ashwin did bowl in the nets during the lunch break, but did not take the field, with bat or ball, as a precaution. Yadav (2/23) was the pick of the bowlers as he bowed a superb opening spell with the new ball. Mohammed Shami shared first-spell duties with him, and although he kept things tight, he couldn’t generate the movement that his partner did.