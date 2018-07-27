India vs Essex Practice Match, Live Cricket Score Streaming: India look to bowl out Essex on Day 3

India vs Essex Practice Match, Live Cricket Score Streaming: India seamers Umesh Yadav and Ishant Sharma picked up two wickets each on the Day 2 of the Practice match between India and Essex. But none of the other bowlers failed to pick up any wicket and Essex piled on a good total before the stumps. Essex will start with 237/5 on the board, trailing by 158 runs. India will be eager to bounce back quickly and bowl out the opposition quickly. Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Shami were not too impressive on Thursday, and will look to make some quick strides on the final day of the Practice match. Essex, on the other hand, will look to bat for long as they can, and gain a lead over India. Catch Live score and updates of India vs Essex Practice match.
India vs Essex Practice Match, Live Cricket Score Streaming: Pacers Umesh Umesh and Ishant Sharma shared four wickets between them in absence of injured R Aswhin as Essex batsmen made India toil hard by reaching 237 for five on the second day of the three-day practice game, in Chelmsford on Thursday. India, who resumed at 322 for six, lead by 158 runs after finishing their first innings at 395. Off-spinner Ashwin injured his right hand during practice before the action began on day two and did not take the field at all. According to the team management it is not a serious injury. Ashwin did bowl in the nets during the lunch break, but did not take the field, with bat or ball, as a precaution. Yadav (2/23) was the pick of the bowlers as he bowed a superb opening spell with the new ball. Mohammed Shami shared first-spell duties with him, and although he kept things tight, he couldn’t generate the movement that his partner did.
Hello and welcome to our Live Blog on Day 3 of the India vs Essex Practice match. It has been a testing couple of days for India and the side will be eager to figure out a good bowling combination on the final day. Essex are trailing by 158 runs, and India will feel the need to bowl them out quickly to return to bat and get some more batting time before heading on to the first Test at Edgbaston.